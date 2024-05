The American Privacy Rights Act (APRA) may establish a national comprehensive privacy law in the US. While that bill winds its way through Congress, facing revisions and uncertain passage, marketers must comply with an ever-growing list of state-level privacy laws from California, Texas, Florida, and others.

Source:: https://blogs.oracle.com/marketingcloud/post/the-california-consumer-privacy-act-and-the-increasing-pressure-for-a-new-national-standard