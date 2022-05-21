PPLSI – Legal Shield CEO Jeff Bell Announces Retirement

By Team Business For Home

PPLSI, the parent company of LegalShield and IDShield, today announced Jeff Bell’s retirement as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 15, 2022. Since 2014, Mr. Bell has played a critical role in the development and success of the organization.

Key highlights during his tenure include:

Extraordinary financial growth and modernization of the Company’s processes, systems, and capabilities.

Diversified the sales strategy to include the organization’s large broker and direct-to-consumer channels.

Developed a modern suite of Web and mobile applications to enhance member experience, engagement, and growth.

Over the next few months, the PPLSI Board of Directors will be conducting a search to select the next CEO of PPLSI. During this transition period, current PPLSI Board member, Stefan Pepe, will serve as Executive Chairman. Mr. Pepe will work alongside Mr. Bell to ensure the organization’s present strategic goals and initiatives continue as planned.

Additionally, Scott Grissom, Chief Financial Officer, will be departing the organization to pursue other interests. Mr. Grissom will continue to serve through June 15, 2022. During his tenure, Mr. Grissom implemented many advancements in financial leadership and reporting.

Effective immediately former CFO, Steve Williamson, will return to PPLSI as interim CFO. Like Mr. Grissom, Mr. Williamson has a deep commitment to the organization’s core Network and Solutions Divisions and was a founding leader of the rapid growing direct-to-consumer division.

The PPLSI Board cannot thank Jeff and Scott enough for their dedication, passion, and motivation they have given PPLSI over their many years. The Board continues to be excited for the next chapter of PPLSI as it continues to pursue its vision.

About PPLSI

A champion of equal access to justice and security, PPLSI has provided individuals, families, businesses, and employers with the tools and services needed to live a just and secure life for 49 years. Under PPLSI, our consumer brand, LegalShield, is disrupting the legal services industry by giving everyone the resources and tools to affordably find their justice.

We are transforming the traditional way of receiving legal guidance and services and providing qualified, trusted attorneys and law firms in the palm of your hands. Our security brand, IDShield, specializes in privacy and reputation management and protects your online data and information.

To learn more about PPLSI and our brands and products that currently improve and empower 4.5 million individuals and 140,000 businesses across North America, visit PPLSI.com, LegalShield.com and IDShield.com.

