PM International Sales up 23% To $2,890 Million

By Team Business For Home

PM International keeps growing with double digit numbers. If this growth continues than PM International will pass Herbalife in revenue in a couple of years.

According to top earner Joachim Heberlein in a Facebook post:

“Best month since I started on July 3rd, 1995 with PM-International.

I would like to thank my brilliant team, which gave 100,000th of people a significantly better quality of life with their doing.

Sales reflect satisfied users. With more than 800 million products sold, PM-International is on course with 23% growth in 2022 after the strongest year 2021 with 2.35 billion sales.”

About PM-International AG:

PM-International AG is one of the world’s largest direct selling companies in the areas of health, wellness, and beauty, based in Schengen, Luxembourg. In 2021, the PM-International group registered annual sales of $2,380 Million.

Founded in 1993, PM-International AG develops and markets high-quality, premium dietary supplements and cosmetics through its own brand FitLine® – many of which have a patented technology.

The Nutrient Transport Concept (NTC®) represents the company’s core competency: it delivers the nutrients exactly when they are needed and where they are needed – to the cellular level, from inside and out. To guarantee a continuous high product quality, the products are regularly and independently tested by TÜV SÜD ELAB. End customers can review information about the analysis directly on the TÜV SÜD ELAB website, by scanning the QR code on the product packaging. No other competitor offers this level of transparency.

More than 750 million FitLine® products have been sold worldwide. Well over 1,000 top athletes from more than 60 disciplines and 30 nations trust in FitLine nutritional supplements and FitLine is the official supplier of numerous sports associations and national teams.

Within the framework of a unique sports marketing concept, there are cooperations with the German, Austrian, Polish and Canadian Ski Associations (DSV, ÖSV, PZN, ACA), the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB), the Federation of German Cyclists (BDR), the German Athletics Association (DLV), the Swiss Sliding Association (including bobsleigh), the Swiss Handball Federation (SHV) and others. Further information can be found under: www.pm-international.com

The post PM International Sales up 23% To $2,890 Million appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/01/pm-international-sales-up-23-to-2890-million/