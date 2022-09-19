PM-International Reports 34% Sales Increase In August

By Team Business For Home

According to a short PM-International press release:

A family business set for further global growth: PM-International reported 34% worldwide sales increase in August compared to August of the previous year.

According to PM-International, subsidiaries on all continents the company is operating on reported a positive business development in line with the global growth figures.

As one of the world’s largest direct selling companies in the area of premium products for health, fitness and beauty, PM-International is represented in 45 countries worldwide. The company is currently expanding further on the American continent.

About PM-International AG:

PM-International AG is one of the world’s largest direct selling companies in the areas of health, wellness, and beauty, based in Schengen, Luxembourg. In 2021, the PM-International group registered annual sales of $2,380 Million.

Founded in 1993, PM-International AG develops and markets high-quality, premium dietary supplements and cosmetics through its own brand FitLine® – many of which have a patented technology.

The Nutrient Transport Concept (NTC®) represents the company’s core competency: it delivers the nutrients exactly when they are needed and where they are needed – to the cellular level, from inside and out. To guarantee a continuous high product quality, the products are regularly and independently tested by TÜV SÜD ELAB. End customers can review information about the analysis directly on the TÜV SÜD ELAB website, by scanning the QR code on the product packaging. No other competitor offers this level of transparency.

More than 750 million FitLine® products have been sold worldwide. Well over 1,000 top athletes from more than 60 disciplines and 30 nations trust in FitLine nutritional supplements and FitLine is the official supplier of numerous sports associations and national teams.

Within the framework of a unique sports marketing concept, there are cooperations with the German, Austrian, Polish and Canadian Ski Associations (DSV, ÖSV, PZN, ACA), the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB), the Federation of German Cyclists (BDR), the German Athletics Association (DLV), the Swiss Sliding Association (including bobsleigh), the Swiss Handball Federation (SHV) and others. Further information can be found under: www.pm-international.com

The post PM-International Reports 34% Sales Increase In August appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/09/pm-international-reports-34-sales-increase-in-august/