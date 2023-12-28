PM International Ranked As Triple AAA+ Opportunity For 2024

By Team Business For Home

PM International is a leading network marketing company that made a staggering $2,890 Million in revenue in 2022. All-though the sales figures for 2023 are not released yet, we believe based on other years it most likely will be in the $3,000 – $3,300+ Million range.

With that growth rate, PM International is well positioned to be one of the largest network Marketing companies in the world, if not the largest one, in a couple of years.

Renowned for surpassing industry norms, the company had the potential to pay out a generous 35% in commission in the same year, reflecting its commitment to empowering its network of associates. This review explores the world of PM International, providing insights into its unique opportunity without making definitive guarantees.

However, as with all opportunities, success cannot be promised or guaranteed. Success within the Network Marketing channel results only from successful sales efforts, building up a customer and affiliate team, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership.

PM International recently expanded its team in Eastern Europe and the Middle East by appointing Guido Buch as General Manager of Sales. This followed a particularly successful year in which the company achieved a 23% rise in sales to $2,890 million, a noteworthy progression in PM’s revenue journey throughout 2022.

The robust performance and the appointment of a new leadership mark an important milestone for the company as it celebrates three decades of success in the network marketing sector. These achievements have established PM International as a prominent player in the industry, reflecting the steady growth and constant evolution over 30 years.

PM International in Facts and Figures

PM International, a company led by CEO Rolf Sorg and based in Luxembourg (LU), performed notably since years. The firm’s compensation plan paid out 35%, which meant that $1,011 million in commission could have been distributed, based on 2022 sales.. According to the Business for Home Ranking, the company holds the top Accomplishment (AAA+) and is ranked 5th for momentum out of the 800+ worldwide network marketing organizations in the BFH databank.

On Similarweb, PM International holds a global rank of 122,935 and is placed 72nd out of over 800 worldwide network marketing companies in the BFH databank. The company has 17 reviews on the Business for Home, placing it at position 99, and boasts of 16 recommended distributors and 119 top earners. The Business for Home page also recorded 59,076 pageviews on PM International’s profile.

Facts and figures as of the day of publication of this article. The ranks are calculated based on 900+ world-wide network marketing companies in the Business for Home database.

Business for Home Rating: AAA+: The Top rank

2022 Revenue: $2,890 million

Revenue difference compared to 2021: 21%

Compensation plan payout: 35%

Potential commission payout in 2023: $1,011+ million

Current Business for Home Momentum Rank: 5

Number of Recommended Distributors: 16 (Rank 17)

Number of Top Earners: 119 (Rank 2)

Business for Home Pageviews: 59,076 (Rank 30)

Similarweb Rank: 122,935 (Rank 72)

YouTube views: 247,793 (Rank 195)

PM International has 17 reviews on Business for Home (Rank 99)

CEO of PM International: Rolf Sorg

Company Country: Luxembourg

Data provide by the proprietary Business for Home Intelligence Engine

(article continues below)

Recommended Distributors PM International

View “Sabrina Zorzi”

Sabrina Zorzi

View “Satu & Toni Rusanen”

Satu & Toni Rusanen

View “Alex Grapov”

Alex Grapov

View “Marina Longhi”

Marina Longhi

View “Bright Zhou”

Bright Zhou

View “Annemarie Andrey”

Annemarie Andrey

View “Rihab Aboumerrouane”

Rihab Aboumerrouane

View “ELISEO MOLINARI”

ELISEO MOLINARI

View “Andrea Orru”

Andrea Orru

View “Liza D’artois”

Liza D’artois

You might want to team up with a PM International recommended distributor. You find them above and at the bottom of this article.

Here’s a glimpse of what people are writing about PM International

The reviews of PM International present different perspectives of the multi-level marketing company, with many users highlighting the quality of the products on offer and the business opportunities provided by the firm.

Petra Farkas, for example, credits the company’s products with significantly improving her health and energy levels.

She calls them “großartigen Produkte” (great products) and appreciates the fair work and high recognition in collaborating with the company. She said, ” Ich habe nach einem Konzept gesucht, was mir in erster Linie meine Energie zurück geben kann.” (I have searched for a concept that could restore my energy primarily).

Other reviewers, such as Carolin Klappenecker and Petra Kumpfmüller, recognize PM International as a good choice for legitimate business with fair direct sales, performance-based payment, and numerous special services.

Klappenecker specifically praised the company for its high regard for appreciation and for its charitable contributions.

Kumpfmüller on the other hand, was highly impressed by the products and the results they noticed, from increased vitality, a healthier immune system, improved sleep, and weight loss.

Natalia Dmitrieva shared similar sentiments, expressing her love for the company’s products, which provided her with an energy boost and made her life more joyful. She appreciated the chance to gain financial independence with PM.

“I am grateful to PM for the opportunity to be a member of a huge family and have financial independence”

From a business standpoint, Satu ja Toni Rusanen have been with PM International since 2002 and cherished the familial spirit among PM’s employees. They testified to gaining financial freedom and having a job that they are passionate about.

Overall, the reviews for PM International were mostly positive, with customers praising the products’ effect on their wellness and the business prospects offered by the company. Active contributions to charitable causes were also praised as a distinguishing feature of the company.

While these reviews are subjective, it’s clear that many people have had a positive experience with PM International’s products and appreciate the business potentials it presents.

PM International Conclusion

In conclusion, PM International has demonstrated impressive success in the network marketing industry, with a revenue of $2,890 million in 2022. Revenue in 2023 will be up again most likely.The company’s commitment to empowering its associates is evident through its potential to pay out a generous 35% in commission.

With the recent appointment of Guido Buch as General Manager of Sales and consistent growth in sales, PM International has established itself as a prominent player in the industry.

Furthermore, the company’s 30th anniversary celebration and its high rankings in the Business for Home database further highlight its success and reputation. Based on the information provided, joining PM International as a distributor could potentially lead to decent financial opportunities.

However as stated in this review: “as with all opportunities, success cannot be promised or guaranteed. Success within the Network Marketing channel results only from successful sales efforts, building up a customer and affiliate team, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership.”

The post PM International Ranked As Triple AAA+ Opportunity For 2024 appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/12/pm-international-ranked-as-triple-aaa-opportunity-for-2024/