PM-International Moves To 6th Place In The “DSN Global 100” Ranking Of The Largest Global Players In Its Industry

PM-International rises from place 8 to place 6 in the current “DSN Global 100” ranking of the world’s top-selling companies in its industry in terms of revenue. The company has consistently moved up the DSN Global 100 list since its first appearance in the ranking in 2010.

In addition, PM-International received the Bravo International Growth Award as the fastest-growing international company in its industry, one of the most important awards for its field.

The company was recognized with this award for four times in a row. This is unprecedented in the history of the Bravo International Growth Awards. The award is presented in conjunction with the “DSN Global 100” ranking and honors the highest annual revenue increase among all international DSN Global 100 companies.

In 2023, the manufacturer and distributor of the premium products of their own FitLine brand for health, fitness and beauty increased their annual retail sales in the PM-International Group to 3 billion US Dollars.

For Rolf Sorg, CEO and Founder of PM-International, the recognition clearly belongs to the company’s distribution partners worldwide:

“It was tough, but we made it. What made the difference for us is staying true to our values as a family business, combined with a burning desire to evolve.

And of course, the foundation of our success are our distribution partners. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together, and I feel confident that we will continue to grow sustainably!”

The “DSN Global 100” list is published once a year by the US trade magazine “Direct Selling News”. It provides an overview of the global development of the industry, not only for its members but also for researchers, investors and – most important – those seeking a side income opportunity within the industry.

About PM-International AG

PM-International AG develops and sells high-quality and largely patented products for health, fitness and beauty from the inside and outside under its own brand FitLine®. The company’s core competence is the Nutrient Transport Concept: The exclusive Nutrient Transport Concept (NTC®) delivers the nutrients exactly when they are needed and where they are needed – to the cellular level, from the inside and out.

In order to ensure a consistently high product quality, PM-International has the products continuously checked independently by ELAB Analytics GmbH.

By scanning a QR code on the product packaging, the product consumer is taken directly to a web page of ELAB Analytics GmbH and can view the analyses. For more information please visit www.PM-International.com

