PM International Appoints Guido Buch As GM Sales Eastern Europe & Middle East

By Team Business For Home

Few corporate executives in the Direct Selling World own the vast “in the field” experience that Guido Buch, PM-Internationals General Manager Sales Eastern Europe & Middle East, brings to the table.

He has learned his trade in the trenches being a salesman and mastering the hard school of door to door sales before building a thriving direct sales organization himself.

As a founding member of PM-International, he is man of the first hour that knows the business inside-out.

When his successes quickly got noticed, Guido Buch was asked to join the corporate team and his first managerial position was Head of Department in the Perfume Division, PM-Internationals early field of products even before the success story of the renowned FitLine products.

Subsequently contributing his knowledge and skill to PMIs international growth, Guido has built a substantial knowledge of the Eastern European market over the past decades and has been instrumental for the implementation of the very successful PMI distribution network throughout Eastern Europe.

He has been acting as Director Sales Eastern Europe for many years and now has been promoted to General Manager Sales Eastern Europe & Middle East.

In his new role, Guido will continue to drive PM-Internationals fast growth towards the 3 billion in yearly sales with his well-known enthusiasm and entrepreneurial spirit. Adding a special focus towards the fast-evolving Middle East region.

About PM-International AG:

PM-International AG is one of the world’s largest direct selling companies in the areas of health, wellness, and beauty, based in Schengen, Luxembourg. In 2021, the PM-International group registered annual sales of $2,380 Million.

Founded in 1993, PM-International AG develops and markets high-quality, premium dietary supplements and cosmetics through its own brand FitLine® – many of which have a patented technology.

The Nutrient Transport Concept (NTC®) represents the company’s core competency: it delivers the nutrients exactly when they are needed and where they are needed – to the cellular level, from inside and out. To guarantee a continuous high product quality, the products are regularly and independently tested by TÜV SÜD ELAB. End customers can review information about the analysis directly on the TÜV SÜD ELAB website, by scanning the QR code on the product packaging. No other competitor offers this level of transparency.

More than 750 million FitLine® products have been sold worldwide. Well over 1,000 top athletes from more than 60 disciplines and 30 nations trust in FitLine nutritional supplements and FitLine is the official supplier of numerous sports associations and national teams.

Within the framework of a unique sports marketing concept, there are cooperations with the German, Austrian, Polish and Canadian Ski Associations (DSV, ÖSV, PZN, ACA), the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB), the Federation of German Cyclists (BDR), the German Athletics Association (DLV), the Swiss Sliding Association (including bobsleigh), the Swiss Handball Federation (SHV) and others. Further information can be found under: www.pm-international.com

