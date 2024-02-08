PM International 2024 Revenue Up To $3,000+ Million

By Team Business For Home

PM International Convention in Mannheim, Germany This achievement further separates PM-International as one of the leaders in their industry and recognizes the company’s 30 years of consecutive growth to now over $3 billion in sales in 2023. “The next goal is already set and we refer to it as ‘Go Five’: We are focusing on achieving $5 billion in sales and climb to #5 on the DSN Global 100 ranking”, explains CEO Rolf Sorg. PM International revenue 2016 – 2023 People all over the world know PM-International for its FitLine product range. These premium products, developed by PM-International’s own research team and proudly bear the “Made in Germany” label. The company’s exclusive Nutrient Transport Concept (NTC®) ensures that nutrients are delivered exactly when they are needed and where they are needed – to the cellular level, from inside and out. The commitment to quality and innovation is also validated by over 70 patents and rigorous independent testing by ELAB Analytic GmbH, ensuring best results, highest quality and safety. All FitLine nutritional supplements are also on the Cologne List® making them safe to use for both ambitious amateurs and professional athletes alike. That’s why well over 1,000 top athletes from more than 85 disciplines and 40 nations place their trust in FitLine’s nutritional supplements. FitLine is also the official supplier of numerous sports associations and national teams, such as the German, Austrian, Polish and Canadian Ski Federations (DSV, ÖSV, PZN, ACA), the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB), the German Athletics Association (DLV), the Luxembourg Basketball Federation (FLBB), the Korean Wrestling Federation (KWF) and many others. For its distributors, PM-International offers an array of benefits. The family company offers a unique and equal opportunity for people to make a free-will decision for self-employment with no risk, freedom to choose your work time and place, and the ability to have a lot of fun creating instant extra income. “From a solid secondary income to a full-time job, we can cover it all. The only factor is you. You decide how much time and effort you are willing to invest into your own business, and that’s the beauty of direct selling”, explains Gordon Hester, CSO of PM-International Americas. Gordon Hester, CSO of PM-International Americas Amongst many other benefits, PM-International’s Car Program allows distributors to lease a company car through the company’s exclusive partnership with the BMW Group, which has been established in 2002. The vast Travel Incentives offer unique opportunities to meet fellow network marketing professionals from all over the world, while PM-International’s unique Pension Program provides additional financial benefits, demonstrating the company’s commitment to the long-term well-being of its partners. Furthermore, PM-International demonstrates a strong commitment to social responsibility, particularly through its worldwide charity work. The company has a firm long-term charity donation commitment to the children’s aid organization World Vision, and currently supports 6,200 sponsored children around the world. PM-International is the only corporate sponsor supporting regional development projects in their entirety. These long-term Area Programs, lasting approximately 15 years, are implemented in collaboration with locals. PM-International is already active in Peru, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Bolivia, Cambodia, Bangladesh and Nicaragua. The company has been supporting children around the globe for more than 20 years and is the largest corporate sponsor of World Vision. As the company grows, so does the number of sponsored children. The family business has set itself the goal of increasing the total number of child sponsorships to 10,000. In 2023, PM-International donated more then $3 million through their charity foundation PM We Care. PM international Charity Foundation As a next step, PM-International sets its sights on further growth, aiming to reach the top 5 in its industry and achieve a sales revenue target of $5 billion. This ambition is backed by a strong focus on technological advancements, such as the FitLine App, a fully digital instant-payment system, and many other tools for their distributors, enhancing the flexibility and efficiency of their work in a digitally evolving world without borders. In summary, PM-International’s journey over the past 30 years is a testament to a family company that not only excels in its business endeavors, but also remains committed to innovation, social responsibility, and the well-being of its distribution partners. With a outlook for continued growth and success, PM-International offers a promising future for those associated with it, whether as distributors, partners, or customers. For more information, please visit www.pm-international.com. The post

