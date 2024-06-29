Plexus Worldwide Honors Celeste Gwynn & Jana Hooten With Top Award

By Team Business For Home

Plexus Worldwide, a leading health and wellness company, named Celeste Gwynn, and Jana Hooten its global honorees of this year’s One Plexus Award.

The women were recognized during Plexus’s 2024 Velocity Convention in Las Vegas. This prestigious award honors Plexus Brand Ambassadors who take extraordinary measures to support peers, give back to their local community, and empower others to make the world a better place.

Gene Tipps, Chief Executive Officer of Plexus said:

“Celeste and Jana are a true inspiration to Plexus Brand Ambassadors and customers, showcasing how unwavering dedication and commitment can transform countless lives.

Their achievements highlight the essence of the One Plexus culture, demonstrating how belief, partnership, and action have enabled them to make significant contributions to their communities by demonstrating passion and commitment in helping others find individual health and happiness.”

Gwynn and Hooten are among the incredible group of Plexus Brand Ambassadors that have been recognized for uplifting and inspiring people around them, working together for the greater good through action, trust and transparency. Both women have been Brand Ambassadors for more than a decade, reaching the highest ranks amongst Plexus’ independent business owners while mentoring other up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

During Plexus’ 2024 Velocity Convention, held June 18-20 at Caesar’s Forum, videos were played for attendees that highlighted their leadership and commitment to consistently uplifting their communities.

Celeste Gwynn said:

“I have always had a passion for people and building relationships. I am truly grateful to Plexus for giving me the opportunity to connect with people on such a meaningful level and help change their lives for the better.”

Jana Hooten said:

“What drives me is having the ability to give people hope when they need it the most. Through Plexus, I have been able to build a community that inspire wellness of the mind, body and soul.”

Since 2016, the One Plexus Award has been given to Brand Ambassadors who go above and beyond to embody the culture and community of Plexus. Recipients of the One Plexus Award exhibit belief in Plexus values, partnership with their Plexus peers, and action toward helping others.

One Plexus is a phrase that has come to define the unique culture of Plexus Worldwide – both in the field and at the corporate office. This culture has allowed Plexus to make an impressive impact on its community, donating $1,000,000 and more than 2,000 volunteer hours in 2023.

The Velocity Convention where the two were recognized was designed to inspire, educate, and energize Brand Ambassadors through informative panels, workshops, and presentations as well as networking opportunities, social events, philanthropic initiatives, and inspirational keynotes.

About Plexus Worldwide

Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and wellness company featuring products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners (“Brand Ambassadors”) worldwide, Plexus is among the top 100 largest direct sales companies globally, according to Business For Home.

Plexus products and opportunities help individuals meet their health and financial goals. For more information about the company, visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

