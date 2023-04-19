Plexus Announces Mike Beardall As Chief Operating Officer

By Team Business For Home

Plexus Worldwide, one of the largest direct selling health and wellness companies in the world, has named Mike Beardall as its new Chief Operating Officer.

With more than 25 years of strategic leadership experience in the nutrition and wellness space, Beardall has joined the C-Suite to grow Plexus and ensure its financial strength and operational efficiency. He will also be responsible for implementing Plexus’ global expansion strategy and ensuring operational excellence of existing infrastructure and processes.

Gene Tipps, Plexus CEO said:

“Mike’s track record of success and passion for incorporating leading-edge management practices and technology into operations to support growth plans make him the perfect addition to the team.

Throughout his career, Mike has demonstrated exceptional skills as a strategic leader and team player who inspires high performance across all organizational levels.”

Before joining Plexus, Beardall held various leadership positions at nutrition and wellness companies, including President of Rhyz Manufacturing at Nu Skin, CEO of Arizona Nutritional Supplements, President of Nutri-Force Nutrition, and CEO and CFO of Cornerstone Research and Development.

In his leadership roles, Mike helped to successfully scale these organizations, expand their markets globally, and improve their day-to-day processes.

“I’m excited to join the talented team at Plexus and contribute my experiences to help grow the company’s brand and global operations,”

said Beardall.

“Plexus is perfectly positioned for both domestic and international expansion, and I look forward to working with the team to ensure the operational systems and processes we have in place to serve our customers are primed to facilitate growth.”

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and wellness company featuring products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners (“Brand Ambassadors”) worldwide, Plexus is among the top 100 largest direct sales companies globally, according to Direct Selling News.

Plexus products and opportunities help individuals meet their health and financial goals. For more information about the company, visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

