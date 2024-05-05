Peter And Jodi Hoogenhoff Achieve Diamond Executive Rank At HealthyHome

By Team Business For Home

Peter And Jodi Hoogenhoff making HealthyHome their home for themselves and their teams turned out to be a winning formula resulting in achieving the prestigious rank of Diamond within 30 days of joining HealthyHome.

After resigning from their previous company where they were Master Distributors, they decided to join forces with HealthyHome. Still in its pre-launch phase, HealthyHome’s rapid success has been a direct result of its visionary and experienced leadership who are laying the foundation for global growth, groundbreaking products for the entire family and home, and long-lasting financial stability.

“We were looking for a solid company that had ironed out the wrinkles of its first year’s growth and that would be able to provide a platform for our teams and new members to run with. Having worked with the owners and CEO in the past, gave us that confident feeling that we had found our home.”

shared the Hoogenhoff’s.

Amber de Grasse and Dean De Grasse, two of the founders of HealthyHome shared,

“The company’s global reach has allowed thousands of individuals to experience innovative wellness products and new income streams – and we’re just getting started. In a world where health and financial well-being are paramount, HealthyHome has emerged as a beacon of hope. We’re creating more than a company. We’re building a home.”

The Hoogenhoff’s are a dynamic and seasoned networking couple, flying through the ranks of HealthyHome’s pay plan was just a reflection of their overall team’s success and passion to elevate others. With everyone marching in sync, many saw themselves advance through the ranks using the company’s My5 bonus and Healthy Pay – a first time order payout on new members – as a driver to explain the simplicity of the compensation plan.

“We all struggle with how to explain to someone who asks, “what do I need to do to make X?”, on how they can achieve this. We love how in a few sentences we can explain how a family of 5 customers and or members can generate a predictable income for months to come.”

Central to HealthyHome’s health movement is its flagship product: StemActive – a premium stem cell activator. Stem cells represent one of the greatest discoveries of our time, possessing the extraordinary ability to differentiate into various cell types, including blood, bone, and muscle cells. StemActive has provided the field with a breakthrough natural product that consumers feel an emotional connection to, has made everyone’s job so much easier.

The Hoogenhoff’s shared,

“We love the excitement of building and diving into the different teams, helping them build out their organizations from the bottom up. There’s nothing more satisfying than seeing people come on our team whose dreams and goals has not yet been achieved, but through a mutual beneficial process, get identified and made a reality by working together as a team.

This industry remains one of the greatest equalizers, breaking down barriers typically encountered when embarking on a journey towards a financial goal, ultimately surpassing that goal and more. It’s an underdog’s heaven”.

According to CEO Steve Perkins, their strategic partnership and backing of a multi-billion-dollar investment firm, allows them to make decisions today based on long term financial expansion in the future.

The Hoogenhoff’s shared,

“Having the financial means to support national and international growth was another topic we wanted to have dialed in by our future home, as we were looking for that company where we were going to plant our flag.

Most companies get themselves in trouble by being underfunded as teams like us come on board and start putting a strain on resources as the company’s sales start to rapidly grow. We didn’t want this for our team nor for ourselves and felt comfortable with this partnership to accommodate us now and in the future”.

After initially focusing on the Asian markets, HealthyHome is well-positioned to introduce its innovative products and unprecedented opportunity to North America. As the leading company for natural breakthrough products, HealthyHome believes the home is the center of our health. It’s the one place where we have complete control to safeguard our individual and family’s well-being.

Their definition of home doesn’t stop here; it’s also our bodies – our first and forever homes. HealthyHome delivers products that go beyond healthy aging to unlock healthy living. By taking that first step towards a healthier you, you’re not just making a change for today—you’re laying the foundation for generations to follow. Because being healthy isn’t just about you. It’s about being there for the one’s you love. For more information on Healthy Home visit www.HealthyHome.com

