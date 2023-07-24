Patricia and Bianca Achieve Crown Diamond Rank at Streakk

By Nicole Dunkley

Patricia and Bianca joined network marketing in 2020 with the desire to achieve financial independence and time freedom.

“In the beginning, it was curiosity, and we wanted to earn some extra pocket money. But then we realized what possibilities there were and wanted more.

We wanted to be independent, independent of employers, vacation days, salaries, and time. We had dreams and knew we wouldn’t reach them from 9 to 5.

We also wanted to have more time for ourselves and our family and not exchange time for money.”

said Patricia.

The power duo had their first experience with product sales in March 2020. They thought the products were great but quickly realized that sales and the marketing plan were not really what they wanted. In search of something new, they found Streakk.

Streakk is currently one of the most sought-after opportunities in the industry, with top leaders from around the world joining the company.

The power duo were introduced to Streakk and quickly became very interested in the Streakk opportunity. They were fascinated by the company’s innovative business model, strong leadership, and lucrative compensation plan for its distributors.

“We chose Streakk because it suits us 100 percent.” This company brings with it everything we want in the network. We have so many opportunities to let our money work for us without sales.

Streakk is an enrichment for us because we have so many income streams that we can use appropriately for ourselves without monthly costs or pressure.

With our CEO, Suki Chen, we have met an honest person who is rare in this business, according to our experience. That’s why we are 100% behind our company.”

said Bianca.

With dedication, focus, and the right people, the duo quickly recorded a lot of success. Since joining Streakk, they have gained so many wonderful experiences, made new families, and developed themselves tremendously.

When asked how being in business with a partner has aided their success, Patricia replied,

“We both have the same goals. We knew what we wanted and were ready to give everything for it. The free time together is spent catapulting us to the next level, getting closer and closer to our dream.

For two, it is a completely different motivation; when one falls into a hole, the other motivates her to continue and not give up.”

In the forthcoming years, the power duo intends to use their success and influence to help aspiring entrepreneurs reach financial independence and freedom with Streakk. Their goal is to pave the way for a new generation of entrepreneurs who are looking to seize the opportunity to secure their financial future.

“This company has transformed our lives in the most positive way, beyond our imaginations. If you want to make more of your life, grow beyond yourself, and let your money work for you, choose Streakk.”

said Bianca.

About Streakk

Streakk is a leading crypto platform that is focused on creating the future of finance by maximizing the potential of crypto. Due to the company’s founder’s well-known and extensive background as an entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience, it has a very strong foundation.

Streak provides a stable passive income for its users to grow their portfolio with stable staking rewards from over 20 cryptocurrencies. Users can hold crypto in their wallets and earn up to 30% in rewards. They can also add or withdraw funds anytime, anywhere.

For more information, please visit www.streakk.io.

