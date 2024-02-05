Partylite Abandon Direct Selling in The USA and Canada

By Team Business For Home

After half a century of pioneering success in the Direct Selling sector, Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance proudly announces a strategic shift for its PartyLite North America market, transitioning it from a Direct Selling/Affiliate model to a modern and consumer-centric approach with the adoption of a Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) model with a new and innovative Brand Ambassador program, poised to generously support its field of PartyLite Affiliates. This transition is anticipated to be effective March 1, 2024.

Legacy of Excellence

PartyLite has been a direct selling trailblazer and the #1 global party plan company offering candles, home fragrance and décor for five decades, establishing itself as a leader with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, field support, and customer satisfaction.

Throughout the years, the company has navigated rapidly changing market landscapes and evolving consumer preferences with resilience and adaptability.

The decision to transition to a DTC model is a natural progression for the North America market, aligning with PartyLite’s tradition of staying at the forefront of industry and market trends. This transformation is a testament to our willingness to embrace change while staying true to the core values that have defined us for half a century.

Adapting to Consumer Changes

Through the years, PartyLite has demonstrated an exceptional ability to adapt and appropriately support the uniqueness of each market we serve.

Michael Callahan, SVP of Global Marketing, Sales & eCommerce, Luminex Home Fragrance & Decor said:

“Our success lies in our ability to adapt swiftly to diverse customer needs, enabling us to not just navigate market trends, but to set them.

As we transition to a DTC model in the United States and Canada, we embrace our legacy of transformation, ensuring that our innovative spirit and commitment to excellence continue to resonate in every market.

This strategic shift is a testament to our unwavering dedication to understanding, responding to, and exceeding the expectations of our valued consultants and customers worldwide.”

Customer-Centric Approach

The transition to a DTC model is rooted in our commitment to enhancing the customer experience and establish a more direct and meaningful connection with our customers.

This shift empowers us to respond swiftly to market trends, gather real-time feedback, and offer a more customized product experience consumers demand. Our DTC marketing strategy centers on a program that leverages the enthusiasm and support of current PartyLite Affiliates while appealing to curated Brand Ambassadors as advocates with generous incentives for their support in sharing PartyLite.

Looking Forward

As we embark on this exciting journey, PartyLite is confident that the DTC model will not only strengthen our market presence but also pave the way for greater innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

About PartyLite

PartyLite has been a cornerstone of the Direct Selling sector for 50 years, setting industry standards with a commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The transition to a Direct-to-Consumer model underscores our dedication to evolving alongside our customers and delivering an unparalleled experience.

The PartyLite European Markets continue to thrive and will maintain operating with their Direct Selling model with our ongoing commitment and support for Leaders and Consultants in this region.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/02/partylite-abandon-direct-selling-in-the-usa-and-canada/