Partner.Co Brings Together 4 Direct-Selling Companies: ARIIX, LIMU, Morinda And Zennoa

Partner.Co brings together ARIIX, LIMU, Morinda and Zennoa to create an infrastructure that celebrates the diverse backgrounds of each original company.

Partner.Co announced its official launch with a global kickoff event on February 11 and many more worldwide launch celebrations in 2023. The new entity combines time-trusted brands and people from multiple companies — ARIIX, LIMU, Morinda and Zennoa, into a cohesive partnership that celebrates their diverse backgrounds while providing enhanced support and services for its Brand Partners.

This union allows success-fueled entrepreneurs and wellness enthusiasts from all backgrounds and unique expertise to partner in health and happiness.

Emerging as a platform of multiple brands and product categories, including home care, beauty, nutrition, health and wellness, weight management, sports performance and more, Partner.Co is open for business in over 50 countries with a license to operate in China plus a growing presence in the

US

Canada

Latin America

Europe

Africa

the Middle East

Asia Pacific

Leading the company is Chief Executive Officer Darren Zobrist and Chief Brand Partner Officer John Wadsworth.

Zobrist spent several years on Wall Street before striking out on his own to start the Anova Food Group, which he grew through word-of-mouth marketing to become an international cooperative of tens of thousands of fishermen in 13 countries and the largest distributor of sushi-quality tuna in the United States.

“We’re at a very exciting time for this company. With so many years of experience shared amongst the companies and their dedicated Brand Partners, this is the perfect opportunity to increase a combined foothold in the health and wellness sector,”

Zobrist said.

“My passion has always been running high-growth companies that lift and build others, and Partner.Co is the perfect example of that.”

Wadsworth has 25 years of experience working with Tahitian Noni®, through which he built sales teams and cultivated leadership systems in over 30 countries from scratch. He has used his time in the industry to focus on what leaders in the field need and how he can help them grow their businesses.

“The most certain way to succeed is to spend lots of time with successful people who are consistently driven and innately goal oriented. At Partner.Co, you’ll find that every Brand Partner and every corporate team member lock arms and support each other because we all know that we are better together,”

Wadsworth said.

About Partner.Co

Partner.Co brings together success-fueled entrepreneurs and wellness enthusiasts from all backgrounds and unique expertise to partner in sharing products unmatched in quality and potency and an industry-disruptive compensation plan with the world. Partner.Co uses a 360-degree approach in supporting a worldwide network of Brand Partners intent on creating happier, healthier lives. More information can be found at Partner.Co.

