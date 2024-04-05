Partner.Co Area President Of Greater China & Japan Yiru Zhou Already Making Huge Impact

By Team Business For Home

Zhou brings 15+ years of industry experience, and, in less than two months with Partner.Co, he has already made significant strides in growing the company’s presence in the region.

Yiru Zhou assumed the role of Area President of Greater China & Japan for Partner.Co at the beginning of February 2024, and he has already significantly impacted the company’s growth in the region.

Expertise & Background

Born in China and trilingual in Mandarin, Japanese and English, Yiru earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Kokugakuin University in Tokyo, Japan and currently lives in Utah with his wife and children.

Over the course of his career, he’s worked in various sectors of the industry, including customer service, international development, regulatory affairs and sales. His strong foundation across the industry has allowed Yiru to approach his previous positions holistically, knowing that it takes many different areas working in concert to make a successful company. His person-first, servant-leader approach has helped him engage and communicate with field leaders with ease, helping them build their businesses to new heights.

In his previous role, Yiru’s ability to drive immediate sales while maintaining a bigger-picture outlook to fuel long-term growth helped break the company’s five-year sales record in Asia.

Events Making an Impact

Since joining, Yiru has already traveled from his home in Utah to Greater China, participating in four Partner.Co Connect events alongside the company’s founders, Darren Zobrist (Chief Executive Officer) and John Wadsworth (Chief Brand Partner Officer).

Connect events bring Brand Partners together with the corporate team for exciting updates, in-depth trainings and inspiring recognition ceremonies. They are designed and deployed to help Brand Partners get the latest news and tools in the industry and build their businesses, while simultaneously introducing new, potential customers to the company’s line of premium, physician-endorsed, nature-first products.

Yiru Zhou

“Our Partner.Co Connect events were fantastic, helping to kickstart the market while bolstering the confidence of our current leaders,”

Zhou said.

Record-breaking Growth

Out of the events, he said, Partner.Co enrolled new Brand Partners with an astounding 100% close rate of prospective attendees. In addition to such an accomplishment, Zhou said that performance increased by 50% year-over-year MTD, and new enrollments grew by 109% year-over-year MTD.

“We knew when we met Yiru that the blend of talent and dedication he brings to the table would be something special, but we have been blown away by what he’s been able to do in less than two months,”

Wadsworth said.

“Everyone at Partner.Co is excited to see what heights Yiru can reach as he grows his regions.”

Yiru said he was drawn to Partner.Co after speaking with John and Darren and seeing their passion for the company. It was evident, he said, that they are in this for the long run, that they want to see everyone in the company succeed, and that they are going to do everything possible to ensure that success.

About Partner.Co

Partner.Co brings together success-fueled entrepreneurs and wellness enthusiasts from all backgrounds and unique expertise to partner in health, wealth and self. Partner.Co’s embracing of different cultures and beliefs fosters a true partnership where the company and the field protect each other and share a bond that ensures shared success. More information can be found at Partner.Co.

