By Lars Lofgren

There is possible nothing else in marketing more magical than getting a paid marketing funnel to work.

Think about it.

You put $1 in and you get $2 out.

At that point, you’re printing money for your business, getting bigger with every cycle of your paid marketing.

Now the bad news, paid marketing is really difficult to make work. There’s a lot of serious players that are all trying to convert the same prospects. So ads get bid up quickly. It’s still possible to win but you want to take paid marketing seriously.

First, go through our guide on PPC. That’ll give you a really strong foundation so you can compete with the paid marketing pros.

Once you’re ready to go through some of the core tactics for paid marketing, read through our post 7 Ways to Get High Quality Paid Traffic with Rock-Bottom CPCs.

For B2B marketers, definite go through our post on How to Generate Leads with PPC Campaigns for Your B2B Company. I’ve run B2B and B2C paid marketing campaigns and while there is a lot of overlap, there’s also some key differences that B2B companies need to watch out for.

These guides will also be helpful when learning the basics:

What Spending $66,372.09 On Paid Advertising Taught Me

How to Improve Your Revenue Using Video Ads

Google Ads

Google Ads (formally Google AdWords) should be part of every ad budget. The best part of AdWords is that as long as there’s a few keywords that people use to find your product or service, it’s really easy to get in front of your ideal prospects. Since they’re searching for those keywords, they’re already aware of the problem and have decided to take some action to solve it by looking for solutions. Those are the prospects that you want to be in front of.

For a small business, hopefully your niche isn’t too competitive. That means you’ll probably be able to run ads on Google Ads that aren’t too expensive. If you’re going after a really large market, keep in mind that other businesses have most likely bid up the ad placements really high. It could take some time before you’re able to compete with them directly on Google Ads.

We have a number of guides on different parts of Google Ads to help get you up to speed:

How Much Should You Spend on Paid Ads? Here’s My Data-Driven Formula

How to Use the Google Ads Keyword Planner

How to Optimize Your Google AdWords Quality Score

How to Manage Your Campaigns Using the Google Ads Editor

How To A/B Test Ads In Google Ads

How to Use Google Ads Extensions

How To Set Up a Google Ads Display Network Campaign

How To Setup Product Listing Ads In Google Ads

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Quicksprout/~3/FzfbWrFp-zY/