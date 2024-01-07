OXO Global Focuses On Innovation In The Wellness Sector

By Team Business For Home

OXO Global, founded in Turkey is one of the innovative Network Marketing companies in healthy food supplements, wellness and cosmetic products, and is making a name for itself with its innovative approaches in the Industry in 2024 under the leadership of Former Top Earner, Industry Icon and CEO Enes Olgun.

The company aims to improve the quality of life of consumers with healthy living and beauty products. OXO Global is breaking new ground in health and beauty with its products combining natural ingredients and advanced technology. The company is the choice of consumers, especially with its products that are obtained from organic and natural sources and do not contain chemical additives.

Enes Olgun said,

“2024 is not only the year of innovation and growth for us, but also the year of offering a holistic approach to health and beauty. It is an honor for us to contribute to people’s healthier and happier lives with our natural and effective products.”

The company’s 2024 strategy focuses on consumers’ increasing health awareness and beauty trends. Innovative formulas developed by OXO Global offer a wide range of solutions from skin care to hair health. In addition, the company’s food supplements balance the nutritional deficiencies brought about by modern life and make significant contributions to overall health and wellness.

Enes Olgun said,

“We constantly invest in our R&D studies to best meet the needs of our customers and offer them high quality, effective products. With our R&D investments and quality products, we aim to consolidate our leading position in the sector and further increase our influence in the global market in 2024.

After our successful expansion in Russia, Albania, Mongolia, TRNC and Azerbaijan, where we opened our official representative offices, we will grow further with our new representative offices in America, Europe and Indonesia.”

He adds:

“OXO Global attaches great importance not only to its products, but also to social responsibility projects and the training of its direct sales representatives. The company conducts training and awareness programs to increase health and beauty awareness.”

About OXO Global

OXO Global is dedicated to creating products that will improve human life and increase the quality of life through science. We work with the best scientists in their fields to be the driving force of OXO Global. The key to our success is quality.

Under the OXO Global brand, we offer key products in the field of health and beauty and products that will complement your needs. You will be capturing these values, which we cannot obtain naturally, through our products. For more information please visit www.oxoglobal.org

