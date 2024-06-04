Over 3,000 People Join BE Level Up Convention In Medellín

By Team Business For Home

The BE Level Up Medellín Convention 2024 was a transformative two-day experience, full of energy, innovation, and inspiration.

Held from May 25th to 26th, 2024, in the lively city of Medellín, Colombia, this event highlighted BE’s robust vision to push boundaries, empower entrepreneurs, and create a place of work for millions of people.

Building a Strong Community

BE is dedicated to more than just achieving business success for its affiliates; it fosters a strong, supportive community of affiliates and customers through its exceptional products and services. This year’s Level Up Convention attracted over 3,000 attendees from Colombia, Costa Rica, Paraguay, Ecuador, Venezuela, and beyond. The event was a vibrant blend of shared ideas, dreams, and goals, celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship.

Top producer Angel Carmona shared his heartfelt thoughts on the event:

“This is the best event I have attended in 13 years, and I have been to over 50 conventions. The energy, organization, and passion at BE Level Up are unparalleled. BE does it better and better every time. This event has truly set a new standard for excellence in its product updates delivery, the recognition segment, and how it takes care of every attendee.”

Heartfelt Gratitude from the Founders

BE founders Monir and Moyn Islam were humbled by the overwhelming energy from the attendees.

“The leadership is incredibly strong, and the passion of our affiliates to provide amazing products and services to customers is unmatched. We’re amazed by the drive and dedication within our community. They never fail to inspire us, and we’re confident that the coming months will see us impacting even more lives across LATAM and around the world.”

Setting the Tone with Leadership Brunch

Before the event, BE hosted an all-white leadership brunch for its 100 top producers in a private villa in Medellin. This set the tone for the convention, as leaders brought their full energy and efforts. The convention was marked by significant product launches, showcasing BE’s innovative spirit.

Celebrating Achievements

One of the highlights of any BE convention is the recognition part. Hundreds of BE affiliates took to the stage to be honored for the ranks they have achieved. This massive recognition segment showcased the dedication and hard work of BE members. Awards were given to top enrollers, top event promoters, and top producers, further highlighting the outstanding efforts within the BE community.

Training and Vision for the Future

BE’s top leaders delivered packed training sessions, sharing valuable insights on products, growing a digital business, mindset, and discipline. Founders Monir, Moyn, and Ehsaan Islam dropped firsthand information on product updates, key upcoming product launches to watch out for, exciting company events, and much more.

Inspirational Highlight: The Founder’s Story

One of the most poignant moments of the convention was when BE’s CVO and co-founder, Monir Islam, shared his deeply personal founder’s story. The room was filled with emotion as Monir recounted the challenges and triumphs of his journey, moving many to tears. His story of perseverance and unwavering belief in his vision resonated powerfully with the audience.

Monir’s heartfelt words,

“Climbing a mountain may not be everyone’s desire, but the view from the top is truly beautiful,”

struck a deep chord. He emphasized that every attendee has the potential to reach their own summits and achieve greatness. This unforgettable moment underscored the true spirit of the BE community and left a lasting impact on all who attended.

Following that and keeping the emotions high, BE CEO Moyn Islam inspired the audience with his powerful words:

“The life that you will live one day, if you stay consistent here, will be far bigger than what you can think of right now.”

His vision for the future encourages everyone to stay dedicated and persistent, reminding everyone that their efforts will lead to incredible successes beyond their current imagination.

Glamorous Gala Dinner

The event concluded with a grand and glamorous red carpet gala dinner where VIP attendees enjoyed an evening of celebration and enjoyment. The night culminated in a heartfelt toast as everyone celebrated these memorable moments in their lives. Attendees left the convention feeling inspired, motivated, and ready to achieve their dreams, marking Level Up Medellín Convention 2024 as a resounding success.

About BE

BE is a next-generation ecosystem made up of a unique concept of ‘Live & Learn’ which includes e-learning and travel platforms with a comprehensive set of tools for independent business owners.

The BE ecosystem uses artificial intelligence technology, to offer a decentralized, transparent, and empowering space for people from all walks of life, regardless of their educational or financial background, to build their very own multimillion-dollar business from their smartphone.

For more information, please visit www.be.club

The post Over 3,000 People Join BE Level Up Convention In Medellín appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/06/over-3000-people-join-be-level-up-convention-in-medellin/