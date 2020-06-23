Our New Pricing Is All About What You Care About Most: Converting More Traffic

By Garrett Hughes

Can you think of a great piece of digital marketing you came across in the past year?

Maybe it was a super empathetic email that made you say, “hot damn, this company really gets me.” Or it could have been a clever ad that reminded you about a product you were looking at and offered you a sweet discount. Whatever it was, chances are good that those marketers were using advanced tools to collect data and insights that helped them create a highly relevant experience for you—and that’s what made it stand out.

Today, it’s those incredibly personalized marketing experiences that are most effective at getting signups and sales online. The problem is the software that makes them possible is usually priced for huge companies with deep pockets.

As a marketer, you just want to be able to use the tools you need to be successful, regardless of your budget. And so you hope that companies price their software in a way that both makes it accessible and reflects the actual value you’re getting back.

Often, that’s not the case.

When You Use Marketing Software, What’re You Actually Paying For?

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of evaluating marketing software (/s), you will have seen some of the different ways that companies charge for their products.

For example, there’s cost-plus pricing, which is when a SaaS brand adds up all the expenses that go into supplying a product then slaps a margin on top. And then there’s competitor pricing—software providers using the price of similar products as a benchmark for their own. The trouble is these pricing models don’t have anything to do with the benefit you’re getting from the product.

Enter value-based pricing, which is all about understanding the quantifiable benefit of a product to the market (usually through a ton of research and customer interviews) and setting a price based on that value. Or, in shorter terms, giving you what you pay for.

Tying the price of marketing software to the value it actually delivers means the benefit you get should always outweigh the cost of the platform. It’s fair for everybody. Plus the SaaS has a huge incentive to increase the value that you get. When you succeed, so does the provider.

The Value You Care About Isn’t Landing Pages, It’s Conversions

Over the past year, Unbounce has really focused on fuelling growing businesses and empowering digital marketers like you.

Part of that is investing in our product to help you create the highest-converting campaigns possible. The other part is ensuring that you’re getting the most bang for your buck. Every time you evaluate Unbounce, we want you to feel your budget is being well spent—that you’re getting value.

Which begs the question: what’s the value of a landing page platform, really?

It oughta save you time—that’s a given. It should make it super easy to create pages that look like they were built by a time-traveling Michelangelo. But at the end of the day, we know that what you really care about is getting more conversions, whether that’s leads, sales, signups—you name it.

You’re not building landing pages for fun. You expect they’ll help you convert more of your traffic. Yet almost every company charges you based on things like the number of users on your account or pages you can build. (Hey, we’re not perfect. We’ve done this, too.)

Until now, no landing page platform on the market has aligned its pricing with the real value of its product to (ultimately) incentivize giving you more of what you want. That’s why, starting today, we’re offering new pricing plans that’re directly tied to what matters most: conversions.

Leads, Sales, Signups—It’s All About Converting More Traffic

Our four new plans are focused on supporting you through the different stages of your business’s growth, giving you the tools you need to consistently create incredible marketing campaigns. Each plan is designed to support a particular kind of Unbounce customer with conversion and traffic totals that make sense for you.

For example, when you’re new to Unbounce, our entry-level plan will help you learn to create attention-grabbing landing pages without a developer. Once you’re getting some traffic, you can upgrade to a plan with optimization features that’ll help convert more of your visitors.

But before getting into the details, let’s get a couple of things outta the way:

“Hang on—is this a price hike?”

Nope. (Our entry-level plan, Launch, is now actually less expensive than our previously lowest-priced plan.) This is all about giving you the flexibility to choose a plan that fits your business, which is why we’re introducing additional options to meet the needs of more of our customers as they scale.

“But can I keep my existing plan?”

Absolutely. We don’t think you should have to change plans unless you want to. (Although you might once you see the new ones.) If you’re happy with your plan, you can keep it.

There’s one small exception, and that’s customers who’ve been with us since 2010—the very beginning. We wanted to do something special for this group to show our thanks, so they’re being migrated to our super-exclusive Vintage plan that gives them a bunch of cool benefits at (or even less than) the same price they’re already paying.

Our New Conversion-Based Pricing Plans Support Your Growth

With that out of the way, we’re pleased to reveal Unbounce’s four new conversion-based self-serve plans: Launch, Optimize, Accelerate, and Scale.

As you can see, all Unbounce plans now come with unlimited landing pages, popups, and sticky bars. (Go wild, y’all.) Plans are tiered by the number of conversions and the amount of traffic you’re driving to your Unbounce pages based on your stage of growth, plus the number of domains you need. (You can check out the full breakdown here.)

Launch is for someone who’s just getting started with landing pages. The plan comes with everything you need to create pages fast (like our drag-and-drop builder and quick-start templates)—all without a developer.

is for someone who’s just getting started with landing pages. The plan comes with everything you need to create pages fast (like our drag-and-drop builder and quick-start templates)—all without a developer. Optimize is for marketers who are ready to start optimizing their landing pages and really crank up the conversions. This tier unlocks AI-powered tools like Smart Traffic (plus more traditional tools like A/B testing) that help you maximize every click.

is for marketers who are ready to start optimizing their landing pages and really crank up the conversions. This tier unlocks AI-powered tools like Smart Traffic (plus more traditional tools like A/B testing) that help you maximize every click. Accelerate is for marketing teams and agencies who are growing fast and are looking for a lil’ extra juice. Get everything in Optimize, plus fast-loading AMP pages to ensure the best experience for every visitor.

is for marketing teams and agencies who are growing fast and are looking for a lil’ extra juice. Get everything in Optimize, plus fast-loading AMP pages to ensure the best experience for every visitor. Scale has the highest limits of any of our self-serve plans, giving you the bandwidth you need to reach even more people with your campaigns. Your landing pages regularly get tens of thousands of visitors? This is probably the plan for you.

Additionally, Unbounce has got a new suite of plans we’re calling Concierge, reflecting the hands-on training and support (plus flexible limits) these plans offer. You can learn more about Concierge here.

Not sure which plan sounds right for you? We’ve also got a nifty recommendation tool that’ll suggest a plan based on things like your expected number of conversions and visitors.

Everything You Need to Know About Our New Pricing

Unbounce’s new plans don’t just better reflect the value you’re getting from our product. Because they scale with you, you can actually see how Unbounce is supporting your business. Plus they tie your success to ours—if you’re not growing as a result of more conversions, then neither are we.

That’s not the only way we’re helping you grow in 2020. With Unbounce Conversion Intelligence , we’re harnessing machine learning to give you the insights and tools you need to create the highest-converting campaigns possible—the sorta stuff that used to be exclusive to the big guys. Smart Traffic is already helping more than 2,000 customers by automatically routing visitors to the page that’s most relevant to them. And we used our machine learning model to analyze 34,000 landing pages for the Conversion Benchmark Report, showing you how to build for your audience and out-optimize your competitors.

You can get more details on pricing and compare the plans on our new pricing page. If you have any feedback or questions about this change (or anything else going on at Unbounce), feel free to reach out to us at support@unbounce.com.

Source:: https://unbounce.com/news/conversion-based-pricing-plans/