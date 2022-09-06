Oscar Mendoza From Mexico Achieves Triple Diamond Rank At DECENTRA

By Team Business For Home

Oscar Mendoza boasts over 6 years of experience in network marketing.

It was his mother who introduced him to the industry, and curiously enough, at the beginning, Oscar was trying to dissuade her from doing this business, which he considered a fraud, or just useless at the very least.

“Nevertheless, I started looking into the business model more closely and met some very interesting people who completely changed my opinion about the industry. I suddenly liked it, and my mother was right, I had to admit that.

It took me some time to find the right mentor, and I also made the most common mistake of all, which was having ego and not wanting to change, to really learn.

But eventually, and looking at my results, which I simply didn’t have, I opened my eyes and my mind to the new knowledge.”

Oscar syas that when he joined DECENTRA, he wasn’t doing very well in life, “financially and personally broke”, according to his words. Today, he has already achieved the rank of Triple Diamond and became one of the top earners in the company.

“First of all, I have to say that I’m very grateful to my family and my beautiful team. For me, it is always a pleasure to be able to bring value to the industry, showing the world the DECENTRA business that is breaking records. I feel happy and excited, but that it is only the beginning of a new story.

It was great to achieve the Triple Diamond rank in one month, but I am not satisfied, as I will not rest until 500 people in my organisation reach this Triple Diamond rank.”

Oscar talks to us about the obstacles that he found on his way to his new rank and points out that any obstacle or adversity on the path to your dreams always has a lesson to learn.

“We always need to learn. Truths, skills, life lessons. The skills I learned are persistence and patience. These are two very important as many who start in this profession abandon it at the very beginning for not having enough patience and not persisting.

I learned great life lessons, like valuing time and fulfilling my dreams and helping more people to fulfil their dreams in record time.

Of course, you need to have faith. Faith in the company, faith in the project, faith in your dreams. It makes you unbreakable and it makes you always seek self-improvement.”

Oscar considers himself a person of many values, and particularly mentions love, respect, loyalty and character.

“In addition, emotional intelligence is very important in order to become successful in this industry. It can take you very far, and I never stop discovering how far I can go, but always growing personally.”

From network marketing, Oscar learned how to be a leader and an entrepreneur. Using the income from his network marketing business, he makes investments in different areas, always following the principle of diversifying, as well as is involved into the real estate business in Mexico and develops his own advertising company.

Finally, Oscar leaves us a message of motivation:

“The only thing I would like say is: trust in God, trust in yourself and trust in your vision. Nothing is easy in this life. But with faith, knowledge, perseverance and consistency, passion and massive action, you will achieve everything you set your mind to.

Let no one stand in the way of your dreams, let no one tell you that you can’t do it. Fight for your ideals and your vision. It is your time to make history and make the world remember who you are.

If you change your mind, you will change your life. And finally, the one I especially like: You don’t need to be great to start, but you need to start to be great.”

The post Oscar Mendoza From Mexico Achieves Triple Diamond Rank At DECENTRA appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/09/oscar-mendoza-from-mexico-achieves-triple-diamond-rank-at-decentra/