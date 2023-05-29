Oriflame Appoints Anna Malmhake As CEO

By Team Business For Home

Oriflame today announces the appointment of Anna Malmhake as its new Chief Executive Officer and President.

Anna will take over the position from Magnus Brännström, who earlier announced his decision to step down after 18 years as its CEO. Anna Malmhake has extensive experience from leadership positions in several global consumer goods companies. She first joined Oriflame as Member of the Board in 2014.

Anna Malmhake holds a Bachelor degree of Social Science, Business and Law from the University of Stockholm. She started her career in 1991 at Procter & Gamble in Sweden and joined the Coca-Cola company in Stockholm in 1996, where she held various marketing positions. She joined Motorola in 2003 with positions in Sweden, London and Chicago.

In 2007 Anna joined the Absolut Company as Global Brand Director, and in 2011 she moved to Dublin to serve as Chairman and CEO of Irish Distillers. Five years later she was appointed Chairman and CEO of The Absolut Company within Pernod Ricard. In 2020, Anna took on the position as Managing Director Go-To-Market EMEA Region for Activision Blizzard, one of the world’s leading gaming companies.

“Anna is a value-driven and result-oriented business leader, known for driving successful transformations. With her extensive marketing and commercial experience in the global consumer goods industry, she brings exceptional strategic expertise, operational effectiveness, and experience in both established and emerging markets.

She has the perfect background to take over the baton after Magnus Brännström’s exceptional service to the company. On behalf of the Board, I welcome Anna in her new operational role. I am confident that Anna will help us to fulfil the full potential of Oriflame’s social selling model, ensuring long-term growth and value creation”,

syas, Alexander Af Jochnick, Chairman of the Board.

“Since the moment I joined the Oriflame Board, I have been very engaged in the spirit and transformation of the company. It is with great pleasure that I now take on the role as CEO to build further on the strengths of our business, and future-proof the company for success in

the near and long term”,

says Anna Malmhake, incoming CEO of Oriflame.

Anna joins Oriflame as CEO and President as of 1 June 2023 and remains a Member of the Oriflame Board of Directors. She will be based in the UK. Magnus Brännström will support Oriflame and Anna during the handover until the end of June 2023.

About Oriflame

Founded in 1967, Oriflame is a social selling beauty company with sales in more than 60 countries. Its portfolio of Swedish, nature-inspired, innovative beauty products is marketed through more than two million members, generating annual sales of almost one billion Euro (2022).

Respect for people and nature underlies Oriflame’s operating principles and is reflected in its social and environmental policies. Oriflame supports numerous charities worldwide and is a Co-founder of the World Childhood Foundation.

