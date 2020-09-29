Oracle Unity Advances B2B Strategy with Connected Data

By Holly Simmons

Customers prefer engaging, relevant content and experiences when they interact with brands. Marketers desire the ability to deliver personalized experiences, but might still struggle to get a complete understanding of their customers and to activate experiences in real-time.

According to Accenture’s Pulse Research , 33% of B2B buyers worldwide say their customer experience expectations have increased in the last year and 44% changed brands in the past 12 months. Additionally, B2B sellers risk losing 4 of 5 existing customers every 24 months if they can’t master retention and loyalty. This puts immense pressure on companies to improve how they engage with their customers to reduce churn and increase conversions.

Oracle Unity , a real-time enterprise customer data platform (CDP), enables marketers, advertisers, and other CX professionals to deliver hyper-personalized experiences in real-time across the entire customer lifecycle. The platform:

Brings together the vast sea of data that marketers need to understand their customers

Leverages AI and machine learning to provide real-time intelligence

Enables real-time activation through marketing, advertising, and cross-CX channels

Create cross-CX unified profiles for hyper-personalization

Oracle Unity supports the unified customer profile needs of both B2C and B2B businesses. With the new pre-built B2B data schema, organizations can get quickly up and running with robust unified profiles. The B2B schema is designed to support the needs of organizations that manage accounts and their associated customers or contacts. The schema is highly configurable to meet the unique needs of each business.

Additionally, Oracle Unity brings together demographic, back office transactional, behavioral, and IoT data, as well as information from data lakes and warehouses that already exist in the organization. The platform provides enrichment services via the Oracle Data Cloud offering, the world’s largest third-party data marketplace. Oracle DataFox also provides B2B enrichment capabilities with more than 70 firmographic data points and 68 real-time signals.

Though Oracle Unity manages marketing data, it also manages data from sales, service, and commerce. This ensures that marketers understand what products or services an account has purchased, when and why the customers have contacted support, or what content or products customers have been reviewing on websites. The more customer data marketers and advertisers have, the better they can personalize experiences across all touchpoints with their brand.

Oracle Unity ensures that marketers can create the most comprehensive profiles and segments for real-time hyper-personalization with its:

B2B data management, AI/machine learning-enabled intelligence and decisioning

Connection with advertising activation allows marketers to create the most comprehensive profiles and segments for real-time hyper-personalization

Analyze B2B campaigns and compare against campaigns executed through other channels.

Activate customer data through any channel

Not only does Oracle Unity provide the ability to create comprehensive profiles and perform micro-segmentation, but it also enables the ability to activate campaigns through marketing and advertising applications.

The new Oracle Unity integration with Oracle Eloqua , a market-leading B2B marketing automation solution, helps marketers leverage robust profiles from Unity and activate via the Eloqua Campaign Canvas. Once segment and personalization attributes are created in Oracle Unity, they can be automatically uploaded to Oracle Eloqua. This includes all profile data such as enrichment data, behavioral data, support information, purchase info, etc.

Leverage robust unified profiles and create segments in Oracle Unity for activation through Oracle Eloqua.

Leverage Oracle Unity unified profiles and segments directly from Oracle Eloqua’s Campaign Canvas.

In addition to the new Oracle Unity integration with Oracle Eloqua, B2B customers can take advantage of the built-in account-based marketing (ABM) capabilities in Oracle Eloqua for understanding and identifying accounts, expanding within accounts, engaging relevantly with contacts, and for growing advocates for repeat sales.

Oracle Unity also provides the ability to broaden reach by extending engagement efforts beyond only known contacts within a given organization and to promote to the full anonymous universe of individuals at a company. Whether the goal is to align with sales target lists, retain customers, or find new prospects, brands can keep account contacts engaged with targeted messaging throughout all phases of the conversion funnel.

Leverage data across the customer lifecycle

To deliver a personalized experience across the entire customer lifecycle, marketers need data from all points of a customer’s engagement with a brand. Oracle Unity brings together cross-CX data that can deliver value to other teams across the organization. For example, Oracle Unity can incorporate data from Oracle CX Sales .

Marketers can perform more detailed segmentation taking into consideration which products or services were purchased to inform cross-sell and upsell campaigns or whether a customer is currently engaged in a deal cycle so as limit contact or target the product or service being positioned. Additionally, Oracle Unity helps in keeping marketing and sales teams better aligned. It does so by providing visibility to B2B sales reps into what products or services the customer has expressed interest or to help in understanding what to cross-sell or upsell.

Turn your customer data into a strategic asset

Oracle Unity enables B2B marketers, advertisers, and other CX professionals to:

Gain a complete understanding of their accounts

Leverage intelligence and automate decisions

Activate campaigns and ads in real-time to ensure customers have a seamless and relevant experience with a brand.

For more information, please check out:

Oracle Unity

Oracle Eloqua

Oracle DataFox

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/itsallaboutrevenue/~3/OrtQ2g0LO1I/oracle-unity-advances-b2b-strategy-with-connected-data