Oracle Named a Leader in the Q2, 2021 Forrester Wave™ for Loyalty Solutions

By Emily Rudin

Download the report here.

Last year, consumers around the globe turned to digital in unexpected ways and at unprecedented numbers. Customer experience expectations have reached an all-time high in a digital landscape with more choice and the freedom to switch brands with a simple click or tap. McKinsey noted, “The crisis has prompted a surge of new activities, with an astonishing 75 percent of US consumers trying a new shopping behavior in response to economic pressures, store closings, and changing priorities.”

For many brands, the consumer shift presented great opportunities, but for others it introduced new challenges and competition. Both winners and losers in the great brand switch of 2020 are now asking themselves, how do we keep new-found customers loyal or win back the lost ones? To inspire new customers to become loyal, savvy marketers will:

Define new loyalty programs and increase membership engagement

Closely manage benefits and identify potential fraud

Demonstrate exceptional understanding of customer profiles and preferences

Invest in analytics and automation to support personalized, frictionless experiences

Focus on measuring emotional loyalty and effectively apply it

Excellence in customer loyalty requires a comprehensive loyalty solution, and Oracle CrowdTwist’s philosophy and product offering delivers a platform which received the highest possible scores in 16 criteria in The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Solutions, Q2 2021. The report looked at a field of 14 loyalty solution providers, and Forrester named Oracle CrowdTwist a “Leader”.

Oracle’s highlights from the 2021 Forrester Wave™ include:

“Oracle CrowdTwist’s vision is to provide superior experiences through a unified platform that enables contextual, personalized experiences, content, and offers.”

The CrowdTwist platform “…is preloaded with guided user experiences and standard activities (e.g., “make a purchase,” “product review,” and “read brand content”), integration widgets, and gamification capabilities to make it easy for marketers to create engaging, rewarding, and personalized programs.”

“Oracle CrowdTwist is a good fit for brands desiring an engagement-based self-service platform that includes back-up program management services.”

Oracle maintains a unique focus of making every customer interaction matter by connecting data across advertising, marketing, sales, commerce, and service. Given that “91 percent of consumers are more likely to shop with brands who recognize, remember, and provide relevant offers and recommendations,” according to Accenture, organizations that are able to deliver relevant experiences across brand touchpoints are likely to gain market share and revenue through their focus on creating connected experiences.

CrowdTwist enables brands to build 360-degree customer profiles, connect digital and physical experiences, engage with customers in relevant ways beyond transactions, and nurture customer loyalty with personalized experiences and rewards. We are honored to be named a Leader and continue to be fully committed to helping brands grow revenue and increase customer lifetime value through customer loyalty.

_____

Want to learn more? Click here to download the full report. You can also contact us to learn more about how the Oracle Advertising and CX suite of solutions can help you reach your marketing goals with engaging, connected customer experiences.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/itsallaboutrevenue/~3/NnmZBUjdH2A/oracle-named-a-leader-in-the-q2-2021-forrester-wave%E2%84%A2-for-loyalty-solutions