Oracle Named a Leader in the Omdia Digital Experience Management Universe for 2020

By Shawn Myers

As we collectively continue to navigate our chaotic and upended environment, many business leaders are focusing on making customer experiences matter more than ever. In a world of upheaval, our patience for engaging with brands who are unable to deliver us personalization and consistency in their interactions is gone. Collective tolerance for imperfect experiences has officially expired!

Oracle has seen this trend underway for years, and recent history has accelerated the need for new approaches and new solutions for creating better digital customer experiences. To satisfy customers, you must bring together solutions from content management systems, marketing automation , sales force automation, CRM , commerce, and digital customer service. You must underpin these systems with a common data foundation to enable a deep understanding of each individual consumer.

Given this heightened focus on improving digital experiences, I am thrilled that Oracle was named a ‘Leader’ in the Omdia Digital Experience Management Universe for 2020. According to the report, “Oracle should appear on your shortlist if you want a one-stop-approach to DXM.”

Oracle’s position as a Leader in the Omdia report reaffirms the strength of our CX Content content management solution as a central link connecting a wide variety of customer experiences in a centralized, personalized, and scalable manner. The ‘Leader’ rating of our CX Content solution reaffirms our ability to deliver:

Consistent omnichannel content and recommendations

Advanced video support

Collaboration, with flexible integrations and scalability

Oracle CX Content is sold standalone but is often packaged with Oracle’s B2C or B2B CX Marketing Suite . The full suite of Oracle CX technologies helps marketers collect and augment data across the entire customer journey and apply that intelligence to deliver relevant, real-time experiences to each individual customer.

Business leaders who understand the need to focus on their customer experiences require the means to easily access, create, manage, and share personalized content at scale across all channels. Simultaneously, they must improve their internal collaborations and efficiencies across teams so they can deliver personalized experiences at the speed and in the channels consumers demand. Achieving this require an intelligent hub for prescriptive content management, which is why we are very proud to have our CX Content solution being recognized as a ‘Leader’ by Omdia.

To learn more, download a free excerpt copy of the Omdia Digital Experience Management Universe for 2020 .

Or if you would like to dive a little deeper, feel free to visit our webpage where you can learn more about our CX Content solution and engage with our specialists to learn more.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/itsallaboutrevenue/~3/Y30PV_ytFyE/oracle-a-leader-in-the-omdia-digital-experience-management-universe