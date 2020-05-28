Oracle Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q2 2020

By Shawn Myers

There is always a level of satisfaction in being identified a Leader by an unbiased industry expert. We feel very honored to be named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Services Providers, Q2 2020. The pride associated with this leadership status as a leader is amplified because our customers were central to our success.

According to the Forrester report, “Client references get more than what they pay for. They and their staff all seem excited by the vendor’s vision to ‘drive revenue growth by delivering a relevant, timely, and connected experience wherever and whenever a customer chooses.’”

Of the 13 email marketing service providers evaluated, Oracle Responsys was one of four vendors named a ‘Leader,’ and we received the highest possible scores in the artificial intelligence, analytics, vertical capabilities, and vision criteria.

Consistency of excellence matters to us, and it matters to marketers. Consumers continue to demand better and more consistent experiences from brands as their expectations for what rich and engaging interactions continue to rise. Oracle maintains a focus on building for these new marketing challenges, and helping marketers build the new competitive edge in delivering better experiences than their competition, supporting them, as they do more with fewer resources and staffing.

Creating a connected experience across all possible customer touchpoints is the expectation for all marketers. Organizations of all sizes are transforming their customer engagements to provide each consumer relevant information in the key moments of engagement. Failing to deliver relevance and meaning risks losing market share and revenues to those brands who focus on making this change. Oracle has a long history of leading brands through this transformation and helping them to create differentiation to grow their businesses.

Oracle’s solutions lead in the market with our unique abilities to provide marketers with:

Access to real-time data signals on consumer behaviors

The ability to connect data and insights to interactions beyond marketing

Scalability to address marketing and data requirements

Tools which are intuitive and user-friendly, allowing marketers to build the most advanced campaigns easily and efficiently

Integrated AI and knowledge retention capability which can build upon the work of good marketers to create the best experiences at scale

With Oracle Responsys, marketers can evaluate every tactic and strategy, to ensure they are being efficient with their approaches, and execute to deliver the business results they are held accountable to. We are honored to be recognized as a ‘Leader’ by Forrester, which we believe highlights our long-standing commitment to helping marketers build customer loyalty and drive the best business results.

Want to learn more? Click here to download the full report. You can also contact us to learn more about how the Oracle CX suite of solutions can help you reach your marketing goals with engaging, connected, customer experiences.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/itsallaboutrevenue/~3/_9MpYjYcGIA/oracle-named-a-leader-in-the-forrester-wave%E2%84%A2%3A-email-marketing-service-providers%2C-q2-2020