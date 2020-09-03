Oracle Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management 2020

By Andrea Tucker

I remember when the B2B sales process was all about “relationship selling”. Every email was personal, every phone conversation relevant and marketing was focused on brand awareness. But we found that as the pace of business increased, 1:1 relationship selling (and especially account-based marketing) couldn’t scale efficiently without the right technologies and alignment between marketing and sales. And just as technology and processes have advanced in CRM lead management, so have customer expectations.

Today, customers want an individualized experience and connection with a brand across every touchpoint, from acquisition to advocacy. That’s a tall order and that’s exactly why we have made significant investments in developing customer experience applications that help marketing and sales teams deliver personalized experiences with efficiency and scale.

After being evaluated among a group of 15 vendors, we are very honored to say that Oracle has once again been named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management 2020. Oracle was recognized as a Leader for both our completeness of vision and ability to execute for our customers.

In today’s economy, B2B brands have to navigate constant economic change, limited opportunities to meet in person and shrinking budgets. Amidst these challenges, the most successful teams are experimenting with new ways to engage and make every customer interaction matter. This not only takes lots of data, but also the ability to leverage data appropriately.

To meet this need, we are continually enhancing Oracle Cloud CX to help marketing and sales teams engage with customers when and how they prefer. Here are just a few examples:

Connecting and activating real-time data at scale to improve ABM strategies and campaigns with niche segmentation

Flexible and adaptive lead management in Oracle Eloqua to uncover and, within moments, send high-quality leads to sales

Unified insights, and account intelligence with Oracle DataFox that helps ensure close alignment between marketing and sales that helps ensure

Consistent ranking and scoring methods to prioritize leads and identify next best actions with Oracle CX Sales

We believe that our consistent recognition in the Gartner CRM Lead Management Magic Quadrant shows our strong commitment to innovation in CRM and lead management technologies and we encourage you to download the report to learn more.

