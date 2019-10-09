Oracle Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management 2019

By Andrea Tucker

In today’s Experience Economy, marketing and sales teams are collaborating more closely than ever to ensure they can provide the most rich and engaging interactions with buyers at every touchpoint. Oracle has been working tirelessly to provide our customers with innovative solutions to succeed in this new era, and after being evaluated among a group of 15 vendors, we are very honored to say that Oracle has once again been named a ‘Leader’ in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management 2019 .

Creating a connected experience across all areas of a business – in real time – is no longer a wish within the B2B market, and given our exposure to B2C experiences as consumers, has now become an expectation from all buyers. Innovation in marketing and sales solutions and strategies are happening at breakneck speed and organizations of all sizes are transforming how they do business to engage buyers with relevant information in key moments of interest – or risk losing market share and revenue to competitors. Oracle’s deeply connected CX Marketing and CX Sales solutions are aggressively advancing our current offerings to help marketing and sales teams to create these micro-moments that matter with:

Deeper insights and analytics from customer data across the customer journey;

More native tools and integrations to support an Account Based Marketing (ABM) strategy;

Marketer friendly editors and faster native integrations with CRMs (and other platforms);

AI that provides next best actions for sales along with optimized individual send times for marketing;

And scalability that can truly handle the vast data necessary to support a connected experience with Oracle Eloqua as the central orchestration engine.

Without the right data pulled from the most relevant real-time customer interactions, delivering a timely connected experience across the customer lifecycle is just not possible. Oracle makes that possible for marketers today.

We are very excited about Gartner’s recognition of Oracle as a ‘Leader’ for CRM Lead Management. We feel that our continued performance in this report shows our strong commitment to innovation in the marketing industry, and a continual drive to execute on our vision in the fast-paced, ever-changing world of marketing, sales and customer experience (CX) technologies.

Note: This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Oracle.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management23 September 2019 , Ilona Hansen, Julian Poulter, Noah Elkin, Christy Ferguson

