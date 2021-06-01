Oracle named a leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs for the …

By Bryan Finfrock

Oracle is honored once again to be named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. This category only includes solutions that support a broad array of criteria like marketing responsiveness, marketing execution, and customer experience. The evaluation assessed 20 vendors across completeness of vision and ability to execute. This is the fourth consecutive time Oracle has been named a Leader in this competitive landscape.

A growing collection of AI for marketers

Customer retention is a big theme for marketers in 2021. According to a recent Ketchum survey, “a majority (62%) of Americans expect that their brand preferences will change permanently before the pandemic ends.” As a result, marketers are concentrating on ways to improve engagement and reduce churn. Recent enhancements in Advanced Intelligence for Oracle Responsys help marketers improve customer experience by offering intelligent segmentation which addresses message saturation, leading to greater customer lifetime value.

Additional innovations help marketers become more agile. For example, we also use machine learning to enable marketers to offer personalized product recommendations and predict the results of customer journeys before they go live.

Easily test customer reactions to personalized messages

As customer expectations rapidly evolve, more marketers are taking advantage of Responsys features like automated winner selection to drive testing programs in “hands-free” mode, and the ability to understand customers better with multivariate testing for up to eight variations for email and push.

The Intelligent Switch uses machine learning to do the testing for you, and chooses the best channel, campaign, and send time for each individual. These are just a few of the ways that we’re continuously seeking to make it easy for marketers to test consumer reactions to webpage personalization, email and push campaigns, or loyalty engagements.

Simplifying customer experiences

Sophistication doesn’t always go hand-in-hand with simplicity, often forcing marketers to choose one or the other. We work hard so that marketers don’t have to make that choice.

The new Redwood user interface in Responsys offers more intuitive workflows and processes to help marketers accomplish more—teams can collaborate effectively and avoid errors with an object relationship navigator that highlights a campaign element that is reused in multiple campaigns. Personalization is easier with drag-and-drop widgets that allow marketers to include content from Pinterest or a barcode for a coupon without writing specialized code.

Oracle Marketing makes it possible for you to make every customer interaction matter.

To learn more about Oracle and our recognition as a Leader, access the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs.

Or, if you’re a marketer looking for a partner to help you take your customer experiences to the next level, please let us know how we can help.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/itsallaboutrevenue/~3/t9tNhKvgyTI/oracle-leader-2021-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-multichannel-marketing-hubs