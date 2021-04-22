Oracle Named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management

By Michael Henning

The Oracle Marketing team is excited to announce that we have been recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: CRM Lead Management. Our team at Oracle takes great pride in this distinction, as customer feedback continues to shape our products and services.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is a recognition of vendors in this market by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings. To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate.

Here are some excerpts from customers that contributed to the distinction:

“Oracle Eloqua has powerful functions and features that allow our campaign designers to implement the campaign flows the way we need to achieve our complex business processes.” – Service Delivery Manager, Manufacturing

“We have [taken] our basic digital marketing outreach and morphed it into a best-in-class digital marketing strategy across multiple platforms all bringing back incremental revenue. ” – Marketing Automation Manager

“We are able to track each and every step of our campaigns to reach the customers, which further helps us to make decisions and changes in our roadmap. Eloqua has helped us to increase our sales effectively and efficiently.” – Manager, Communications

reviews for Oracle Eloqua here.

We’re proud to be honored as a 2021 Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management. To learn more about this distinction, or to read the reviews written about our products by the IT professionals who use them, please see the CRM Lead Management page on Gartner Peer Insights.

To all of our customers who submitted reviews, thank you! These reviews help us continue to build solutions that delight our customers.

If you have an Oracle Eloqua story to share, we encourage you to join the Gartner Peer Insights crowd and weigh in.

The GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS CUSTOMERS’ CHOICE badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/itsallaboutrevenue/~3/JuWGw0CvIpA/oracle-named-a-2021-gartner-peer-insights-customers%E2%80%99-choice-for-crm-lead-management