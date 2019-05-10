Oracle Marketing Cloud Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Multichannel Marketing Hubs Magic Quadrant

By Shawn Myers

Oracle is honored once again to be named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. This category involves capabilities ranging from segmentation, message creation, and campaign workflow management, to advanced analytics, personalization and integrations across multiple digital channels. In this report Gartner evaluated 21 vendors for their solutions to orchestrate a company’s communications with, and offers to, customer segments across multiple channels, including websites, mobile, social, direct mail, call centers, paid media and email, and Oracle was recognized as a Leader in this highly competitive landscape.

The importance of data, how it’s managed, integrated, enriched and activated matters more than ever before. Connected data is one of the cornerstones of Oracle’s solutions and where we feel the market will continue to differentiate between various options and approaches to managing and using data about consumers. It’s only through unifying and connecting data, and then enabling and activating that data with intelligence, that marketers are able to develop the best connected consumer experiences across all touchpoints, allowing them to out-compete in the war to win and retain customers.

Gartner also recognized that personalization is a key to multichannel marketing success. In response, MMH vendors are facilitating unified customer profiles, strengthening machine learning and delivering insights to drive relevant interactions in real time. Oracle has made significant investments in connecting customer data across the entire customer experience, as well as how targeting technologies such as AI and ML can create connected intelligence from this data. These foundations of data and intelligence continue to differentiate Oracle in the marketplace and will grow increasingly important as the market pushes for better and more personalized customer experiences.

Oracle remains convinced that B2B and B2C marketers are unique and different in their needs. Gartner recognized that our solutions in these two areas excel, giving Oracle high marks for our segmentation and execution strengths. By having best of breed solutions for B2B and B2C, Oracle continues to stand out in our abilities to exceed the unique needs of every marketer.

Partnering with Customers is What Makes Us Successful

Oracle counts among its customer base some of the largest and most sophisticated marketing organizations in the world. Helping these companies deliver the best customer experiences is what drives our innovation and expertise. If you are a B2B or B2C marketer looking for a partner to help you take your customer experiences to the next level please let us know how we can help.

