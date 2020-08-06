Oracle Helps Marketers Navigate Changes and Make Every Customer Interaction Matter

By Shashi Seth

Let’s be honest. 2020 has been a rollercoaster for anyone working in marketing and while you’d be forgiven for hoping to turn over the calendar to 2021, the reality is we are only just over half way through.

Many of us started the year in an economy that was booming and with a focus on huge customer acquisition targets. That playbook was quickly turned on its head as a very different reality shifted our focus to renewal, retention, and growth.

Change is obviously nothing new in marketing, but the speed and scale of the changes over the last few months are more significant that anything I have seen in my career. The reason I say that is it feels like someone has hit fast forward and we have gone through years’ worth of change in a matter of weeks. Things we knew before have quickly gone from nice to haves to must haves. The weakest links in every system have been exposed. And there’s more guessing what the cost of the status quo is.

To help you navigate all this change and seize this opportunity to rethink the role of marketing in your organizations, we have introduced a series of updates to Oracle CX Marketing within the Oracle Cloud Customer Experience suite to help you learn more about your customers and make every interaction matter.

1) New account-based marketing (ABM) capabilities

With budgets under the microscope, this is a time for focus and that’s why we have introduced a series of updates to enhance ABM strategies. A new account engagement dashboard for Oracle Eloqua provides visibility into the activity on your most engaged accounts, while account enrichment with firmographic data from Oracle Datafox enables you to build highly targeted segments within Eloqua. In addition, by integrating Oracle CX Unity segments into Eloqua campaigns and campaign performance back into CX Unity profiles, we are further improving segmentation and targeting.

2) New Zoom, Webex, and Microsoft team integrations

We are all using video conferencing and collaboration tools more. These new integrations with Oracle Eloqua will help you reach your customers on these platforms with minimal effort.

3) New content management capabilities

To help improve the efficiency of content marketing programs, we have introduced pre-configured and reusable content blocks. With content blocks, you can create reusable, pre-styled and pre-configured blocks of content to use in landing pages and emails that will accelerate control and creation within Oracle Eloqua. Oracle Eloqua’s close integration with CX Content makes sharing content across teams a breeze while remote too.

4) New personalization capabilities

Context has risen to the top of the agenda and new intelligence capabilities for Oracle Responsys will help you simplify marketing production while optimizing for customers. For example, our new fatigue analysis will help you identify when you may be sending too many messages to an individual. A new intelligent switch can optimize the channel, time, and message to send to a customer. And an intelligent audience selector can help you find more customers who will respond well to your marketing automations.

5) New loyalty and engagement capabilities

To drive more personalized interactions with members of loyalty programs, we have introduced a new polling capability within Oracle CrowdTwist . Polls are great for engagement and for collecting first-party data to enable more personalized interactions. It’s also another good way to gain additional insights beneficial to both the member and you.

6) New customer data platform enhancements:

The latest enhancements to CX Unity will help you address the need for authentic, context-aware and empathetic communications by making it easy to create customer (B2C) and account (B2B) profiles. In addition, we have introduced a new B2B data model for targeting of accounts versus individual customers and added retail and automotive industry schemas that enable marketers in those industries to build and maintain customer profiles that are specific to the nuances of their industry.

We realize that there is not a silver bullet right now and that the rules are being constantly re-written, but we also know that this can be a huge opportunity to take fate into your own hands and choose the future for your career, brand, and industry. Whatever choice you make, we are here to support you every step of the way with the latest innovations, best practices, and marketing insights.

