Oneill Louiza From Curacao Joins QuiAri

Most people spend years killing themselves in traditional business working long hours for average pay without ever realizing how Network Marketing can change their lives.

QuiAri Shooting Star Promoter, Oneill Louiza, used to feel the stress and frustration of working 9-5 jobs, even though he lives on the tropical island of Curacao.

As a Network Marketer and recent QuiAri Promoter, he has an opportunity to become financially free and create considerable generational wealth.

“I always worked 2 jobs, usually at large factories. Like most people, I thought that over time the money would come. It never did.

I earned enough to get by, but not live my dream lifestyle. I discovered Network Marketing 10 years ago and the business just clicked.

I built a team of 12,000 excited people throughout the US, Europe, Caribbean, and Africa and started taking steps towards financial freedom. When I learned about the QuiAri Opportunity and Products and the Leaders with big picture thinking, I got really excited.

Success leaves clues, as our Founder & CEO, Bob Reina would say. Historically, brands that are the first to introduce new superfruits to the market have typically become multi-billion-dollar businesses. It’s a fact – QuiAri is the first to introduce Maqui, the new #1 superfruit, to the international market,”

stated QuiAri Shooting Star, Oneill Louiza.

Oneill isn’t the only top industry leader to sense that QuiAri is on the verge of a massive global explosion. QuiAri’s Founder & CEO, Bob Reina said that his phone has been ringing off the hook lately with people watching QuiAri rise to the top, and ultimately regretting not joining sooner.

The powerful ingredient that’s causing all of the buzz throughout the industry is the Maqui Berry, found only in remote areas of Patagonia, Chile. Oneill said he knew very little about Maqui’s incredible health benefits, but after learning more from QuiAri Promoters, he’s more excited than ever.

“The science tells all. There is no better superfruit than Maqui. QuiAri is ahead of the curve in that many people do not know about the level of antioxidants in the berry.

The antioxidants can help prevent oxidative stress, which is linked to a variety of health issues.

There are even studies about Maqui and a link to anti-aging. All of it is true. I’m drinking a QuiAri Shake and taking QuiAri Energy tablets daily, and I can feel the difference,”

said Oneill Louiza.

QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina went the extra mile when working on the formula with Dr. Juan Hancke, the #1 Maqui Berry expert in the world. Together they invented a super-concentrated, proprietary Maqui extract called MaquiX®. This never-before-seen extract boosts the antioxidant power of Maqui up to 10 times.

“These products are really getting popular. I’m seeing demand in my business grow here in Curacao, but also all over the world.

And it’s not only for the products, but the Business Opportunity attached to it is very generous…even though it doesn’t have to be. The products practically sell themselves, but that says something about the leadership team,”

said Oneill Louiza.

It is now widely known throughout the Network Marketing industry that QuiAri has the fastest-paying Compensation plan in the industry and one of the highest-paying Compensation Plans. Also having the #1 Products makes QuiAri irresistible from every angle.

“QuiAri has everything I was looking for in a company. It has been around for 3+ years, its infrastructure is world class, and the leadership team is terrific – over 250+ years of combined MLM experience.

Plus, they pay commissions in the blink of an eye – literally less than 5 minutes around the world. You won’t find another company like it. If you’re looking for a forever home – let me tell you – this is it,”

said Oneill Louiza.

According to Oneill, he believes he can reach QuiAri’s top rank of Purple Diamond within the next few years.

“I’ve been in QuiAri less than 3 weeks and have already rank advanced 3 times. Nothing is holding you back from being successful.

I’m creating the timeline for my own success, which is why I love QuiAri. You get out exactly what you put in. I’m working hard and so I’m being rewarded handsomely for my efforts,”

said Oneill Louiza.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

QuiAri is the #1 health and weight loss movement in the world today. Featuring exclusive, breakthrough products (QuiAri Shake and QuiAri Energy) featuring the world’s new #1 superfruit, the Maqui berry, people everywhere are losing weight, boosting their energy levels, and improving their health. What started as an idea has now become a worldwide phenomenon, gaining a passionate following in over 100 countries. But that’s not all! We boast an exciting opportunity to promote QuiAri products and earn commissions within 5 minutes after each sale through industry-first, state-of-the-art payment technology. Combining unrivaled products with the fastest payout, the fastest cycling binary, and one of the highest-paying compensation plans in the industry, there’s no doubt QuiAri is helping people live healthier, happier lives. To learn more, please visit quiari.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

