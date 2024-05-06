One More International’s EuroAmerican Vision Academy

By Team Business For Home

A Melting Pot of Inspiration and Excitement in Antalya.

One More International’s recent EuroAmerican Vision Academy event in the stunning locale of Antalya, Turkey, was nothing short of spectacular. This grand convention brought together hundreds of the company’s distributors from across the globe, creating a vibrant collage of cultures, languages, and aspirations under one roof.

The highly anticipated event set a benchmark for the industry, not only in terms of turnout but also in offering an extraordinary mix of business and pleasure. The city of Antalya, known for its picturesque beaches and historical grandeur, became an idyllic backdrop for an event that celebrated success, hard work, and the spirit of One More International’s vision.

From seasoned professionals to enthusiastic newcomers, distributors arrived with a common goal—to empower their entrepreneurial spirit and take home experiences to cherish and strategies to implement. The Academy’s agenda was packed with a variety of activities that catered to every taste.

The participants enjoyed the thrill of rafting, navigating the roaring torrents of Antalya’s rivers—a metaphor for the ups and downs of the business journey. The rush of the rapids mirrored the excitement of the distributors, who took to the challenge with gusto, demonstrating the same zeal they show in their business endeavors.

Equally breathtaking was the yacht tour, which provided a tranquil contrast to the adrenaline-fueled rafting. Distributors were treated to the serenity of the Mediterranean Sea, a chance to network in a more relaxed setting while basking in the beauty of the Turkish Riviera. Friendships were forged, and partnerships were strengthened as the gentle waves inspired conversations about personal growth and future goals.

The pinnacle of the event was the awarding ceremony, designed to honor the achievements of the most outstanding distributors. This gala celebration was not just an acknowledgment of targets met and sales achieved; it was a testament to the hard work, dedication, and resilience each distributor had shown throughout their journey.

The awards ceremony was held on Turkey’s gift to the world, the 23rd of April, and everyone celebrated the multicultural Children’s Day with great enthusiasm. The applause that resonated in the hall reflected the mutual support and admiration of the One More International family.

Continuing from where the previous excitement left off, the EuroAmerican Vision Academy incorporated a unique and democratic approach for determining the next destination for their upcoming event, the EuroAmerican Vision Day. In a participatory display of decision-making, a poll was conducted with the participant distributors in attendance—an initiative that not only empowered the distributors but also fostered a sense of community and mutual investment in the direction of the company’s events.

With their votes cast, the distributors collectively chose the vibrant city of Sofia, Bulgaria as the host for the EuroAmerican Vision Day. This decision was met with great enthusiasm, as Sofia is renowned for its cultural tapestry and historical wealth—a perfect match for an event that celebrates diversity and camaraderie. The choice of Sofia as the next destination underscores One More International’s commitment to incorporating the voice of its distributors into its growth and expansion plans.

The anticipation for the forthcoming EuroAmerican Vision Day is palpable, with expectations soaring for a turnout of over 2,000 participants. This figure not only exemplifies the expansive reach of One More International but also sets the stage for an event on an unprecedented scale. Sofia, with its remarkable blend of ancient and modern, promises to provide the ideal setting for what is shaping up to be a monumental event with inspirational talks, strategic discussions, and grand celebrations.

During the EuroAmerican Vision Academy held in Antalya, the distributors were privileged to hear a captivating speech from none other than Ted Nuyten, the distinguished CEO of Business For Home. With his wealth of experience and industry insights, Ted Nuyten took the stage to address the eager audience and shed light on a pivotal aspect of success in the direct selling world – the importance of collaborating with AAA+ rated companies.

In his engaging speech, Ted Nuyten emphasized the crucial role that company ratings play in the journey of distributors. By focusing on the significance of partnering with a top-tier AAA+ rated company like One More International, Ted Nuyten highlighted a key principle for distributors to consider when forging partnerships and building their businesses. He stressed that aligning with a company of such high caliber not only enhances credibility and trust but also provides a solid foundation for sustained growth and success in the direct selling industry.

Ted Nuyten on stage in Antalya – Turkey

