One More International Rewards 180 Promotion Winners With Luxurious Dubai Vacation

By Team Business For Home

In an unprecedented move, One More International, a Triple AAA+ Ranked opportunity by Business For Home has announced that it will be taking all 180 of its promotion winner distributors to Dubai for a four-day vacation.

The company is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the winners to enjoy a luxurious vacation in Dubai for four days.

This promotion is part of One More International’s commitment to rewarding and recognizing the hard work and dedication of its distributors. The company values the contributions of its partners and believes in celebrating their success in a grand way.

The decision to bring all 180 promotion winners to Dubai demonstrates One More International’s commitment to its distributors and their hard work. By including such a large group in the vacation, the company is reinforcing the message that every distributor’s contribution is valued and appreciated.

“We are thrilled to have so many deserving winners of our promotion,”

said Alper Volkan Karpuz for One More International.

“Our distributors are the backbone of our business, and we want to show our gratitude in a big way. Taking all 180 promotion winners to Dubai is our way of saying thank you for their dedication and commitment to our company.”

The upcoming trip to Dubai promises to be an unforgettable experience for all involved. The distributors will have the opportunity to bond with their colleagues, enjoy luxury accommodations, and explore the sights and sounds of one of the world’s most vibrant cities.

The decision to include all 180 promotion winners in the vacation has generated a tremendous amount of excitement and anticipation among One More International’s distributors. Many of them have expressed their gratitude for the company’s generosity and are eager to experience everything that Dubai has to offer.

“We are extremely grateful to One More International for this incredible opportunity,”

said one distributor.

“I have worked hard to achieve this promotion, and I cannot wait to celebrate with my colleagues in Dubai. This trip is a dream come true, and I am truly grateful to be a part of such a fantastic company.”

Overall, One More International’s decision to bring all 180 of its promotion winner distributors to Dubai for a four-day vacation is a clear demonstration of the company’s commitment to its partners and their success. This unprecedented gesture is sure to strengthen the bond between the company and its distributors, and inspire even greater levels of achievement in the future. The trip to Dubai is set to be a memorable and rewarding experience for all involved.

About One More International

One More International is a group of companies based in Turkey, Istanbul, with companies in 19 countries around the world, selling wellness products produced with TTS technology to the world. It aims to be the right platform for professionals who want to establish a global Network Marketing organization.

One More International, which has been in a steady growth trend since 2014, wants to further increase its global growth rate with Vision Day 7. Today, One More International trades with 107 countries of the world. For more information, please visit onemoreinternational.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/04/one-more-international-rewards-180-promotion-winners-with-luxurious-dubai-vacation/