One More International Ranked As Triple A Opportunity For 2024

By Team Business For Home

One More International, a network marketing company founded in 2014, has shown an impressive commitment towards its members, the company paid out 60% of its earnings as commission, far outpacing the typical 35% industry standard. This introductory review offers an insight into the opportunity without making any promises or endorsements.

This article is written by Team Business For Home and is fact checked by Ted Nuyten – CEO of Business For Home.

One More International, the network marketing company is not just making strides in the industry, but also broadening its product range. As per a comprehensive analysis, it offers robust opportunities for growth within the sector. The company’s commitment to training its affiliates was evident in the latest Legends of The Future 4 Training.

The organization also ventured into new product lines, launching three new pet products, showing a diversified business strategy. At its recent Vision Show, and Vision Day 7 in Turkey, it demonstrated the global reach of its offering.

One More International in Facts and Figures

One More International, led by CEO Alper Volkan Karpuz and based in Turkey (TR), witnessed significant growth in 2022. Its revenue skyrocketed to $62 million, marking a 417% increase from the previous year. Notably, a potential $37 million could have been disbursed as commission as per the company’s compensation plan, which paid out 60%. This performance contributed to the company’s AAA+ rating by Business for Home, placing it at the top rank.

AAA+ Business For Home recommends One More International. There is high certainty that the net benefit is substantial for a distributor in 2024 and beyond.

We have classified the 800+ companies in our database into 4 ranks or grades and about:

5% has a AAA+ ranking, the highest recommendation.

30% has a AA+ ranking.

35% has a A+ ranking.

30% has a B ranking.

In terms of momentum, One More International currently ranks 24 out of 800+ worldwide network marketing companies listed on the Business for Home database. Further, on the company’s page in the BFH database, it is ranked 249 in terms of its SimilarWeb rank (996,557 globally) and 69 in terms of the number of reviews (37) it has received.

The company boasts 47 top earners and is recommended by a distributor. These achievements garnered it 17,004 pageviews on the Business for Home site. More details about the review of One More International can be found here.

Facts and figures as of the day of publication of this article. The ranks are calculated based on 800+ world-wide network marketing companies in the Business for Home database.

Business for Home Rating: AAA+: The Top rank

2022 Revenue: $62 million

Revenue difference compared to 2021: 417%

Compensation plan payout: 60%

Potential commission payout in 2023: $37 million

Current Business for Home Momentum Rank: 24

Number of Recommended Distributors: 1 (Rank 94)

Number of Top Earners: 47 (Rank 11)

Business for Home Pageviews: 17,004 (Rank 97)

Similarweb Rank: 996,557 (Rank 249)

YouTube views: 105,309 (Rank 253)

One More International has 37 reviews on Business for Home (Rank 69)

CEO of One More International: Mustafa Erdil

Company Country: TR

Recommended Distributors One More International

View “Azime Demirel”

Azime Demirel

Here’s a glimpse of what people are writing about One More International

The reviews for One More International are generally positive, indicating satisfaction amongst its users and representatives.

İsmail Hakkı Genç states about the products,

“One more international ürünlerini kullanmayan bilemez, kullanan vazgeçemez” which translates to “Those who do not use One More International’s products do not know, those who use can not give up”.

Faruk Akgün echoes this sentiment, stating,

“One More ürünlerini kullananların memnuniyeti zirveye taşıyor”, or “The satisfaction of those using One More’s products is skyrocketing”.

Ayşe Armut praises the business leadership and sense of community within the company stating,

“Sevcihan saygılı Erdil hanımefendi muhteşem bir kadin onlardan aldığımız destek ile şirketimizin vizyonunu daha ileriye taşıyacağız hep birlikte dünyaya duyuracağız”, translated as, “Sevcihan respectful Erdil is a magnificent woman, with their support we will carry the vision of our company forward and announce it to the world together”.

Mustafa SEVİMLİ, Sultan Kabasakal, and Ramazan Boyukısa also share high praise for the company, its vision, and its products, emphasizing its transformative capacity on their lives.

MURAT YILDIRIM expresses gratitude to his sponsors and pride in representing a company that provides service with its products worldwide.

Mehmet Ertuğrul HACAN and Emine Turhan speak highly of the health benefits derived from One More International’s products. Mehmet hones in on the unique solutions the products offer for various health issues and the increasing health quality provided by their innovations.

In conclusion, One More International has generally received positive feedback from its consumers and representatives. Through their quality products and community-focused business approach, they’ve created value in the lives of many people.

Despite the superlative praises seen in the feedback, it would be wise for potential consumers or representatives to also independently research and understand the specifics of the company’s products and principles.

One More International Conclusion

One More International, a network marketing company, has shown promising potential in 2022 with a revenue of $62 million. The company stands out in the industry by paying out 60% of its earnings as commission, exceeding the industry standard of 35%. This indicates a strong commitment to its members and offers an enticing opportunity for individuals looking to join the company.

The analysis by Business for Home highlights the company’s dedication to training its affiliates, as demonstrated in the Legends of The Future 4 Training event. Additionally, One More International has diversified its product range by introducing three new pet products, showcasing a strategic approach to business expansion.

The company’s global reach and success were evident in events like the Vision Show and Vision Day 7 in Turkey. Led by CEO Alper Volkan Karpuz, One More International experienced significant growth in 2022, seeing a 417% increase in revenue compared to the previous year.

With a potential $37 million in commission disbursement according to the company’s compensation plan, One More International has earned an AAA+ rating from Business for Home, placing it at the top rank. Based on this comprehensive analysis, it is clear that One More International has the potential to provide individuals with a lucrative opportunity to make decent money in the network marketing industry.

As with all opportunities, success cannot be promised or guaranteed. Success within the Network Marketing channel results only from successful sales efforts, building up a customer and affiliate team, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership.

The post One More International Ranked As Triple A Opportunity For 2024 appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/01/one-more-international-ranked-as-triple-a-opportunity-for-2024/