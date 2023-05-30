One More International Brings The World To Turkey Once Again with Vision Day 7

By Team Business For Home

One More International, is a Direct Sales company that has opened more than 100 countries, can serve the whole world with its personalised cargo, and has offices in more than 10 countries around the world.

There is a lot of excitement at One More International these days. The company is holding its 7th Vision Day program at Antalya Expo Center. One More Vision Day 7 will be held on June 3, 2023, with participants from many countries of the world.

One More International’s Global President, Mr. Mustafa Erdil, stated:

“The excitement is at it’s peak and we are looking forward to this big day.

At Vision Day 7, surprises of unprecedented size will be announced in One More International history, and I assure the attendees that they will leave very happy.

Professionals who want to participate in this magnificent day to get to know One More International better are invited to Antalya Expo Center on Saturday, June 3, 2023 by the management of One More International.”

About One More International

One More International is a group of companies based in Turkey, Istanbul, with companies in 19 countries around the world, selling wellness products produced with TTS technology to the world. It aims to be the right platform for professionals who want to establish a global Network Marketing organization.

One More International, which has been in a steady growth trend since 2014, wants to further increase its global growth rate with Vision Day 7. Today, One More International trades with 107 countries of the world. For more information, please visit onemoreinternational.com

