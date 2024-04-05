One More International Adds OMICOFF To Its Product Portfolio

By Team Business For Home

Preparing to celebrate its 10th anniversary, One More International continues to develop its product portfolio in Europe. Until now, the company, which is the industry leader in TTS technology products, has developed its product range with cosmetics and pet products, as well as products with TTS technology.

The company, which has determined the name of the product as OMICOFF, which is the abbreviation of One More International Coffee, is extremely excited to meet with the representatives of their new products.

OMICOFF has 3 types of coffee. Classic, Latte and Mocha. Stating that there is a great deal of effort and time in the production of coffees, Alper Volkan Karpuz, CEO of One More International, could not hide his excitement and said,

“As we all know, coffee has a unifying power. There is nothing like chatting over a cup of coffee, reading a book, watching a movie. As One More International, we wanted our representatives to experience this pleasure in the most accurate and healthy way. Indeed, we are talking about a product that goes far beyond coffee.

The most important feature of OMICOFF is that it contains Ginseng, Guarana, Collagen and Dandelion. In order for our product to be the most assertive product in the market, it has been a very serious effort and time spent on both R&D studies and the production process. But in the end, we believe that we have produced a truly fantastic product.

We are very happy and very proud to be able to successfully offer this pleasure to our representatives!”

About One More International

One More International is a group of companies based in Turkey, Istanbul, with companies in 19 countries around the world, selling wellness products produced with TTS technology to the world. It aims to be the right platform for professionals who want to establish a global Network Marketing organization.

One More International, which has been in a steady growth trend since 2014, wants to further increase its global growth rate with Vision Day 7. Today, One More International trades with 107 countries of the world. For more information, please visit onemoreinternational.com

The post One More International Adds OMICOFF To Its Product Portfolio appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/04/one-more-international-adds-omicoff-to-its-product-portfolio/