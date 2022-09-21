OmegaPro’s Mission To Create Global Leaders Through Education Kicks Off With Eric Worre 

By Team Business For Home

OmegaPro firmly believes that Education is the tool that breaks down all barriers. After having established a strong footing in more than 190 countries and changing 2.7 million lives for the better, OmegaPro has embarked on a new mission to create inspirational leaders for communities all over the world. To see this endeavor through, OmegaPro has once again sought out its Official Strategic Coach, Eric Worre, and his beloved wife and top businesswoman, Marina Worre.

“Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” – Malcolm X.

Anything is possible because anything can be learned.

Education is the most powerful aspect of life that shapes the future of a person, the life they will lead, the relationships they make, the career they will have and the lifestyle they will live. Learning allows one to make sense of the world outside, the world inside, and where they fit within the world.

Education helps one get exposure to new ideas and concepts that are used to improve the world. It is part of the foundation of all progress and growth, both as an individual and as a society.

According to the world’s leading motivation coach, Eric Worre, to find success in Network Marketing, one has to master only 3 skills.

The Mindset

According to Eric Worre, mindset plays a crucial role in determining the level of success an individual will have as a leader and achieve entrepreneurial success. Mindset is a leader’s mental lens which dictates their understanding, actions and behavior. It is also a direct reflection of the way they respond to the situations they encounter. Simply, mindset drives what leaders do and why. Leaders see hardships as opportunities to learn and develop further. When leadership development efforts ignore mindset, they ignore how leaders see and interpret problems and opportunities. The most effective modern leaders all have a growth mindset to keep up with the demands of a rapidly changing digital world.

The Strategy

Eric says, “In essence, strategy boils down to planning”. Consider it as having a foresight and devising a plan to achieve it. It is the process of setting goals, deciding on actions to achieve those goals, and mobilizing the resources needed to see them through. A strategic plan describes how goals will be achieved through the use of available resources.

It is necessary for a leader to have specific characteristics, especially when it comes to strategic planning.

Firstly, they have to be open to collaboration. Great ideas can come from any nook in the corner. A true leader should be open to taking these ideas and putting them into action. It builds trust and integrity. Secondly, they should be able to get everyone together on the same vision and on the same page. Progress is made faster when everyone works collectively together. Lastly, they need to engage with the community often. It is very crucial for a leader to know and understand the needs of the community in order to change and make an impact. Knowing and Understanding the needs of the respective communities is invaluable.

The Expertise

Regardless of career and industry, there are certain skills that are deemed necessary to achieve success. Skills, both soft and hard skills are important to be successful in the said field. Hard skills relating to technical and knowledge-based requirements, and soft skills relating to personality traits – communication, organization, discipline, leadership, etc.

According to the Worres, to stay clear of the vicissitudes of today’s business world, it is imperative to have expertise in business management and an understanding of the economy, networking and negotiation skills, emotional intelligence and decision-making skills. Knowledge of essential business concepts can help one better understand their organization’s performance and acquire the tools needed to spearhead success.

OmegaPro’s vision to “Break Barriers Through Education, and Shape Leaders Of Tomorrow” will be carried out through extensive training with unique and effective skill development programs. With resources customized to perfection by the greatest legends of the respective industries, OmegaPro aspires to become a one-stop destination for accessing fundamental tools, special materials, dedicated coaches and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Learn, Dream, Believe, Achieve.

