OmegaPro Webinar With Eric Worre Attended By 20,000 People

OmegaPro Chief Strategic Coach Eric Worre’s Webinar On The Winning Mindset for Network Marketing.

The OmegaPro Super-Training Series returned to beget yet another phenomenal training session from the world’s no.1 MLM Trainer, the Father of Network Marketing & OmegaPro’s Official Strategic Coach Eric Worre – a 90-minute intensive webinar titled “Million Dollar Mindset” on the 16th of August, 2022.

More than 20,000 people congregated from all over the world.

Here is a summary from the seminar that will help anyone to tap into the depths of Network Marketing.

Eric Worre classifies people under two categories: Employee-minded people and Entrepreneurship-minded.

Employee-minded people

A majority of the world’s population infelicitously dwells in this pigeonhole, dwindling to find a work-life balance. People are programmed to work. They have been educated just to follow orders. To Eric Worre, that is his quandary with conventional education. It programs people to work for a job rather than working for themselves.

Eric says, employee-mindedness is where unlimited growth stops. It is a life of mediocrity. It is a life of constraints and restraints. An Employee-minded person always seeks constant leadership, supervision, support, help, and assistance.

Many a time, they consider work as an obligation. These people associate work with pain. They avoid taking risks, prefer the security of a stable job and work to please their employers while taking home a fixed income, years on out.

Entrepreneur-minded people

Unlike employee-minded people, they are self-actualized and self-sufficient. They make up only a fraction of the world’s population. They ascribe work with passion, purpose, commitment and excitement, for there is no retiring from passion.

Entrepreneur-mindset is a way of thinking that enables one to overcome obstacles, challenges, be decisive, and accept responsibility for outcomes. It is a constant need to improve skills, learn from mistakes, and take risks and continuous actions. Entrepreneur-minded people decide what

to do with their time, set their own schedules and work diligently with utmost discipline. They recognize the seasons of life and put all their energy into each one of them.

For them, “Time flies and Friday is just another day to do what they love”.

Defining Assured Success With The Great Coach

Success is a mental game. Success depends on how one reacts to adversity. Good leaders are sculpted by crisis, while others are destroyed by it. Good leaders are defined by crises. In life, let alone Network Marketing, 99% of people live between survival and crisis, bouncing between the two, living inside a pre-defined box.

People’s actions are defined by circumstances – external reasons. People respond to these triggers. These triggers can be anything – mortgage, unforeseen expenses, family emergencies, tuition fees, etc. – crises. To fight a crisis people work and get into survival mode.

And once the crisis has been averted, they relax until the next crisis shows up and get into survival mode again. The constant juggling between survival and crisis – the box – is the reason why most people do not see success.

“Survival is a product of external reasons whereas success is a product of internal reasons.”

The power of internal reasons determines the level of success. Why does one want to be successful? What propels one’s desire to be successful? Familial welfare? personal growth? contribution to a cause? Anything. Success is a choice. Breaking out of the box is a choice one has to make for themself. Success is something that one has to define for themself.

The narrative that contrived Eric Worre

Eric Worre had humble beginnings in Network Marketing. During his early days, he was green. He had no training, no confidence, and zero presentation skills. He said he did not know how to communicate with prospects either. And the Network Marketing environment back then was not of much help either. Things were unstructured and raw.

But young Eric tried to make the most of what he could whilst getting better. He set a personal goal to bring one new prospect to every meeting. Things worked out until they did not.

His leader who always conducts meetings and presentations decided to take a hiatus and left the town leaving Eric helpless and without proper guidance. Slowly, meetings and training sessions began to fall apart. Being rather new to Network Marketing, Eric could not produce convincing presentations, causing the prospects to lose confidence in the business opportunity and Eric, leaving him in utter disbelief.

To find success in Network Marketing…

…Trade Pain for Passion.

…Trade Obstacle for Opportunity.

…Trade The Employee for The Entrepreneur

This is the simplest and the only mindset tweak for unlimited success in Network Marketing.

According to Eric Worre, with this simple trick, one can change the thought process, reprogram the mind and learn to think like a business owner. However, it is also crucial to change the way people think about their current lives, jobs and circumstances.

Entrepreneur-minded people rest just enough so that they can get to work. Whereas, employee-minded people work just enough so that they can rest. See obstacles as opportunities to grow – for there is no riddle with an answer, for there is no puzzle without a solution.

He says, “If you hate your current work, get excited about the aspects of it that you like, and bring value to it”. One cannot attract abundance while living in a lack mindset.

“Change your narrative, Change your life.”

OmegaPro – The Vehicle to Success

Eric Worre considers OmegaPro as the vehicle for success. It allows people to express the best versions of themselves to become their best versions. With the community-centric motto and people-come-first approach of OmegaPro, success is merely an outgrowth of hard work, commitment, discipline, confidence and having an Entrepreneur-mindset.

Even the most cathartic moment in life can be the definitive turning point in life. Commit to growth, commit to evince a winner’s attitude, commit to learning constantly, and commit to living life with ultimate confidence.

