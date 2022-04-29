OmegaPro Super Training – Why Choose Network Marketing  With Eric Thomas

By Team Business For Home

According to an Omega Pro press release:

One of the pivotal reasons why OmegaPro has reached the heights that it has is in its core belief –

‘The best must only be trained by the best’.

OmegaPro understands the challenges of its community and the hardships one may face as a brand new entrant in the market or a veteran looking for the implementation of a more effective tool or strategy to expand the business to newer levels.

Educating yourself in multi-level marketing is hardly limited to extending the virtues of your knowledge. This business is unlike any other – you need the right amount of motivation, the right words of inspiration and the right tools to hit a home run.

The OmegaPro Super Training Series intends to do exactly that. Bringing in the best of the best to teach you, to challenge you, to understand your targets and your challenges to offer you the best dose of solution that is brewed from decades of experience in the broadest sense of the industry.

On 15th of April, 2022 – OmegaPro invited none other than The Eric Thomas to deliver the ‘Speech + Preach’ Super Training through a zoom webinar.

Eric Thomas, an OmegaPro frequent, is a critically acclaimed author, World-renowned speaker, educator and pastor.

ET, as he is better known, has taken the world by storm, with his creative, common-sense approach to living a successful, satisfying professional and personal life.

Through a significant social media presence and regular domestic and international tours, ‘ET, The Hip Hop Preacher’ has become a global phenomenon.

Beginning this training, ET fondly recalled the Rise Event – The OmegaPro Global Convention hosted in the magnificent Coca-Cola Arena back in January, 2022. He cherished his memories of being in a stadium jam packed with thousands and thousands members of the proud OmegaPro Community, being on the stage to preach his fundamentals.

You can watch, listen to and get inspired too here: The webinar is available in 4 Languages : English, Spanish, French, Korean, Japanese, Hindi, Portuguese and Burmese.

ET reiterated to his audience as he proceeded towards his presentation that,

“This is the opportunity to liberate yourself. This is the opportunity to be free.”

This is the zenith of network marketing as a choice of career. A large chunk of the crowd associate this business with nothing but economic freedom but perhaps, forget the most important facet of it all.

Being a Network Marketer sets you free from your mundane schedule, your recurring 9 to 5, your lifestyle being solely dependent from one pay-check to another. This business brings you the Economy of Freedom, as ET echoes.

MLM is more than just this. If you just exist but not live, you need to consider this leap of faith. This is one of the only opportunities in life that comes with the ability to design your everyday life according to no one else’s but your own will. This is maybe the only profession that allows you to spend as much of your time with your loved ones without being penalized for it in some way or the other.

Network Marketing puts you in the position of the highest bidder and allows you to do your own bidding. Only you get to decide what you can and can not have. No one but you tell yourself what to do, what needs to be done. You set your own targets, your own deadlines and when you are a part of a community this diverse, you succeed.

The bottom line of any business is discipline. MLM sets you free but to be good at what you do, you follow a discipline. But, to be great at what you do, you must chalk out your very own brand of discipline.

ET touches upon almost every aspect of The Basics of Multi Level Marketing. He discusses the reasons why families choose this as a full time career, he explains the autonomy of the ‘Perfect Network’ for teamwork is the heart of this business.

Leaving the technicalities of Network Marketing behind, there is one thing that may be the one difference between the successful entrepreneur and the one who wonders why he is not just like the former individual. It’s all in the mindset.

The only mantra to a successful business is a successful, a champion, a never-say-never, a can-do mindset that in term blossoms the winning mindset and voila! That is the recipe to exceeding expectations in this industry.

Eric ‘ET’ Thomas ensured that with his Speech + Preach, he inspired thousands that tuned in and thousands that will watch him in his element, later.

About OmegaPro

With over 1.8 Million members joining the OmegaPro family since its recent inception in 2019 – this revolution of bridging the gap between the traditional and the digital is just getting started!

Driven by the virtue of innovation and an ambition towards unparalleled idiosyncrasy – OmegaPro is ‘Building wealth without border for people without borders’. For more information please visit: www.omegapro.world

The post OmegaPro Super Training – Why Choose Network Marketing With Eric Thomas appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/04/omegapro-super-training-why-choose-network-marketing-with-eric-thomas/