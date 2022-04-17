OmegaPro Korea Tops The Charts With 3 New Black Diamond Rank Achievers

By Team Business For Home

OmegaPro Korea has had monumental success with three new Black Diamond rank achievers just announced.

Geuncheol Kim, Baek II Soon, along with Jayong & Dani have reached this prestigious rank and have all provided a statement exclusively for the Business for Home audience.

Geunchol Kim said:

“Change Your Life, Build Your Success. Build Your Legacy. We Are the OmegaPro Family. Change your life, build wealth through success, leave a legacy.

We are the Omega family. This is our motto and we will devote ourselves to the OmegaPro business by engraving the company’s slogan deeply in our hearts”

Baek II Soon said:

“Omegapro is the world’s best MLM business that combines excellent finance and IT. It also brings abundance to the lives of people around the world.”

Jayong & Dani said:

“I came to know about Omega Pro around July 2020. The more I got to learn and understand about the company, the stronger my trust and confidence became.

I believe it is the only company that can transform the poor into the rich. I bow my head and pay tribute to the founders who founded the company.”

About OmegaPro

The mission of OmegaPro is to deliver a secure world class trading experience to all clients – both retail and institutional. We continually invest in new technologies and people, to provide our clients with a diverse range of trading products and exceptional trading outputs.

Moreover, we put a major emphasis on account security – we use the most advanced tools and encryption protocols and provide plentiful market liquidity to ensure your capital. Thanks to the vast market volume that OmegaPro handles and our strict risk policies, we can ensure that your account with us is secure, while connecting you to the fast-paced global markets.

With over 1.5 Million members joining the OmegaPro family since its recent inception in 2018 – this revolution of bridging the gap between the traditional and the digital is just getting started!

Driven by the virtue of innovation and an ambition towards unparalleled idiosyncrasy – OmegaPro is ‘Building wealth without border for people without borders’. For more information please visit: www.omegapro.world

