OmegaPro Convention Attended By 10,000 People

OmegaPro’s recent Global Convention Rise LATAM was held on the grand stage of The Panama Convention Center as Rise.

Following two days of intense training from the best in the business with the likes of Network Marketing Superstar Eric Worre and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ Jordan Belfort, Rise had a sweet surprise for dessert.

The OmegaPro community was treated to a special appearance from football’s biggest names, a combination of OmegaPro Brand Ambassadors and Hall of Famers lighting it up in Panama.

Not one, not two but eight of the world football’s biggest legends were felicitated on stage. and interacted with the 10,000+ of the OmegaPro Community in attendance.

This included Brazilian superstar and OmegaPro Ambassador Ronaldinho .

. Fellow Brazilian and Real Madrid wizard – the merely 21 years old Vinicius Jr . (known as Vini Jr.)

. (known as Vini Jr.) Peruvian great and newly announced Brand Ambassador Jefferson Farfán .

. Former Colombian Forward Faustino Asprilla .

. Argentinian and Juventus sensation Dybala .

. Former Colombian goalie Faryd Mondragon .

. German footballer and OmegaPro’s long time Ambassador Kevin Kurayni .

. Former Mexican stalwart, besides donning the Ambassador jersey – none other than Ricardo Osorio.

Eric Worre

Whilst interacting with the community, Ronaldinho spotted a specially-abled fan in a wheelchair, in the audience. Without skipping a beat, he along with Osorio, lifted him up and brought him on the stage to give him a tight hug,

It did not end there. OmegaPro’s CNO Dilawar Singh took to the stage, embraced the fan and pledged $50,000 on behalf of OmegaPro as a donation to be disbursed immediately.

About OmegaPro

With over 1.8 Million members joining the OmegaPro family since its recent inception in 2019 – this revolution of bridging the gap between the traditional and the digital is just getting started!

Driven by the virtue of innovation and an ambition towards unparalleled idiosyncrasy – OmegaPro is ‘Building wealth without border for people without borders’.For more information please visit: www.omegapro.world

