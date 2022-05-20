Oladotun Fatoyinbo From Nigeria Achieves Black Diamond Rank At OmegaPro

By Team Business For Home

OmegaPro is delighted to announce that Oladotun Fatoyinbo representing Nigeria has achieved the monumental rank of Black Diamond.

Oladotun Fatoyinbo said upon his achievement:

“I am sincerely humbled at this wonderful achievement of Black Diamond.

First and foremost I need to thank the Almighty God who guided my every step to the opportunity of discovering this extraordinary company.

Second, I can’t say enough how thankful I am of the leadership provided by team GLE (Global Life Entrepreneur) under the mentorship of Paulo Tuynman.

I’ve been with OmegaPro since 2019 and it’s been an awesome experience the entire time. Even through the global challenges we’ve encountered these last few years, this company has handled it with absolute grace one would expect of a 1st class company.

My financial life has been completely transformed and not just me, many friends and relatives have reaped the benefits from this amazing opportunity given by OmegaPro.”

About OmegaPro

With over 1.8 Million members joining the OmegaPro family since its recent inception in 2019 – this revolution of bridging the gap between the traditional and the digital is just getting started!

Driven by the virtue of innovation and an ambition towards unparalleled idiosyncrasy – OmegaPro is ‘Building wealth without border for people without borders’.

For more information please visit: www.omegapro.world

