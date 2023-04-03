NVisionU Is On Pace To Do $100 Million In Its First Year

NVisionU (also known as NVU) – The Health & Wealth Company, led by seasoned and tenured industry professionals David Imonitie and Ivan Tapia, has established itself as a powerhouse in only six months of operation. This powerful duo has demonstrated NVU is here to stay for the long haul with their proven wisdom and guidance at the helm.

Launching officially in 2023, NVisionU generated over $10 million dollars in revenue during its 3-month pre-launch phase in the latter part of 2022, while introducing a unique twist to the health and wellness industry, as well as digital education.

Not stopping there – they’ve also amassed a treasure trove of more than 20,000 premium customers, who actively use their wellness products and digital education platform.

David and Ivan first crossed paths in 2012 in Las Vegas at an event and formed a connection that lasted almost 15 years.

In the last 10 years combined, they have generated over $1.5 billion in sales and dozens of millionaires. Their vision is bold and tenacious, and they are aggressively entering international markets and generating massive success through distributors’ success, product innovation, and strategic partnerships.

Together they have created NVU and are ready to begin a new journey that develops more millionaires, financial freedom fighters, and spokespeople for how powerful direct sales can be if done correctly under the proper wisdom and leadership.

David Imonitie (Houston, Texas) is not at all new to the power of launching and staying. With almost 20 years of experience under his belt and the seat as the Chief Visionary Officer, he knows how to succeed in. Imonitie has created more millionaires in the last five years than most companies ever achieve in a 30 or 40-year span.

He has a keen expertise in coaching and training people from all skill levels on how to master the game of networking and business development. His international acumen has allowed him to launch and develop many international countries, including Canada, the U.K., and even Nigeria.

Ivan Tapia (Tijuana, Mexico) is a name that rings through the cities of Latin America. President and Co-Founder of NVU, he has set a blazing international success path for the company. Tapia’s journey in MLM started 14 years ago from humble beginnings to massive success.

He is responsible for creating millionaires and six-figure earners in the UK, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Canada, Latin America and the US. Ivan has built tremendous international organizations and developed infrastructures that allow massive scalability and growth for organizational and personal success.

Ivan is a master of events, staging some of the largest conferences the MLM industry has ever seen worldwide, and has traveled to over 60 countries.

NVU is growing rapidly and is on pace to do $100 million in its first year of business. It’s no secret that Tapia and Imonitie have the secret sauce for success. In just the first months of operation, NVU was able to help leaders achieve high-level Diamond, Double Diamond, and even Triple Diamond ranks.

As the industry watches on the sideline, the dynamic and powerful duo continues to achieve unparalleled success and are establishing one of the most respected and innovative companies in the MLM ecosystem.

About NVisionU

NVisionU creates a compelling opportunity for people looking for a healthy, vital life, surrounded by like-minded community. Pre-Launched in October 2022, the company produces health and educational products.

NVisionU currently operates in the U.S. and some countries in Latin America including Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, with teams launching in Europe, Asia and Africa. For more information please visit NVisionU.

