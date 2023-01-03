Nu Skin Top Leader Nathan Ricks Died In A Plane Crash

By Team Business For Home

Nathan Ricks died in a plane crash in Provo airport, Utah, USA.

Three others injured after a small plane crashed Monday afternoon at the Provo Airport.

Provo City officials said the private plane crashed “immediately after takeoff” around 11:35 a.m. One person died at the scene, another was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, and two other people received “what appears to be minor bumps and bruises.”

Nathan Ricks has been a leader in the network marketing world for three decades. His explosive career began in 1989 when he created an independent distributor force of 100,000 people in just 24 short months at Nu Skin.

He has since become a world-renown network marketer, public speaker, and businessman, as well as one of the largest commercial real estate developers in the State of Utah.

He is a $20 Million Dollar Circle Member of Nu Skin Enterprises. He has become one of largest distributors in Nu Skin’s history.

He is the founder of One Team Global (OTG), a worldwide sales organization with over 500,000 distributors in 54 countries. The OTG team is responsible for the movement of nearly 1 Billion USD in Nu Skin/Pharmanex products annually.

Nathan was also instrumental in the launch of Nu Skin Japan where it achieved the highest first year sales of any foreign company in Japan’s history. Year 1 sales: $135 million.

Ricks has a Bachelors of Science in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. In addition to the foregoing, other notable achievements include:

Creating the sales video “Catching the Wave” that sold over 3 Million copies • Creating the 1st Global Internet Broadcast Network delivering sales and training content to a worldwide audience weekly at zero cost to the recipients.

Holding the largest “live” telephone conference call with AT&T’s MultiPoint Satellite linked Conference call system in 1991. Maxed out the system capacity of 10,000 callers.

Hosting a nationwide live conference call for sales associates weekly since 1995.

Creating the “Health Report for the 90’s” video and “Real People” Video both of which sold hundreds of thousands of copies in the USA.

Creating the “Right Place, Right Time, Right Now” Audio tape series which has sold over 2 million copies in 8 years

