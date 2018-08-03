Nu Skin Q2 Sales Up 28% To $704 Million

By Ted Nuyten

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced strong second-quarter financial results with revenue of $704.2 million, up 28 percent over the prior-year period, and earnings per share of $0.90, a 17 percent increase over the prior-year period.

Quarterly earnings were negatively impacted by a foreign currency translation loss of $0.13 and a $0.05 purchase accounting charge.

“We continue to successfully execute on our customer growth strategy centered on engaging platforms, enabling products and empowering programs, which led to accelerated growth,”

said Ritch Wood, chief executive officer.

“Our customers grew by 8 percent and sales leaders grew by 21 percent, and we saw healthy revenue generation throughout the business, highlighted by double-digit increases in Mainland China, Southeast Asia and the Americas and Pacific.

We are also pleased with the solid performance of our acquired businesses, which we anticipate will show increased benefits in our future results.”

“Based on our strong first-half results, with double-digit growth in both the first and second quarters, we now see revenue growth of approximately 15 to 17 percent for the year,”

said Wood.

“We will continue to invest in social selling capabilities, product innovation and the ongoing rollout of our Velocity sales compensation program. We expect these initiatives, coupled with the capability improvements we are making through development and recent acquisitions, will drive additional upside. As a testament of our confidence in the strength of the business, our board of directors approved an increase to our stock repurchase authorization to $500 million.”

“We generated 28 percent year-over-year revenue growth and strong earnings performance in the quarter,”

said Mark Lawrence, chief financial officer.

“For the year, we are increasing our annual revenue guidance by $120 million to $2.63 billion to $2.67 billion with earnings per share of $3.50 to $3.65.

This guidance includes $0.16 in purchase accounting charges and the $0.13 foreign currency translation loss from the second quarter. We are projecting third-quarter revenue of $650 to $670 million, including a negative 3 percent currency impact, and earnings per share of $0.93 to $0.98.”

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Founded more than 30 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand.

The ageLOC brand has generated a loyal following for such products as the ageLOC LumiSpa skin cleansing and treatment device, ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, the ageLOC Me® customized skin care system, as well as the ageLOC TR90® weight management and body shaping system. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific.

As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry’s consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel.

Nu Skin is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NUS.” More information is available at nuskin.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/08/nu-skin-q2-sales-up-28-to-704-million/