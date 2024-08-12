Nu Skin Q2 Revenue Down 12% To $439.1 million

By Team Business For Home

“We are pleased with our progress as we perform to plan on our transformational efforts, and we are on track as evidenced by our second quarter results,”

said Ryan Napierski, Nu Skin president and CEO.

“Our revenue was in-line with our expectations despite a 4 percent FX headwind, while adjusted earnings per share slightly exceeded our projections due to heightened operational discipline, excluding our restructuring and impairment charges.

As our core Nu Skin business continues to navigate the macro-economic environment, we were encouraged by sequential gains in several of our markets including the U.S. and most of Southeast Asia/Pacific. Additionally, our Rhyz business grew 32 percent versus the prior-year quarter led by strong performances in our Mavely affiliate platform and manufacturing companies.

“We are intensifying our transformation efforts to become a leading integrated beauty, wellness and lifestyle ecosystem by building synergistic value between our Nu Skin core and Rhyz. In late July, we held our first Western market, in-person affiliate event in over five years with a similar event for Eastern markets coming in September.

At the event, we were able to drive energy and alignment among our leaders as we previewed our MYND360 cognitive health division and promoted new activation efforts to grow our salesforce. We also announced plans for a Nu Skin/Mavely app, with Mavely’s more than 1,200 brands and 70,000 everyday influencers, for our Nu Skin affiliates, anticipated for second-half introduction in the U.S.

“We are enhancing our developing market strategy including a revised business model, targeted product offering and streamlined operating infrastructure beginning with Latin America and parts of Southeast Asia in the second half.

In addition, we are intensifying our plans to enter India with a proprietary business model that will be a catalyst for expansion into other emerging markets. We are also exploring integrated brand building initiatives, including digital marketing and third-party marketplaces, as we strive to be wherever our customers seek to find us.”

About Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

The Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) family of companies includes Nu Skin and Rhyz Inc. Nu Skin is an integrated beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform, which operates in nearly 50 markets worldwide.

Backed by 40 years of scientific research, the company’s products help people look, feel and live their best with brands including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and ageLOC® anti-aging, which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Formed in 2018, Rhyz is a synergistic ecosystem of consumer, technology and manufacturing companies focused on innovation within the beauty, wellness and lifestyle categories.

The post Nu Skin Q2 Revenue Down 12% To $439.1 million appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

