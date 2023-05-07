Nu Skin Q1 Revenue Down 20% To $481.5 Million

By Team Business For Home

“First quarter results were in line with our guidance reflecting better-than-expected performance in South Korea and Mainland China, while the Americas and Southeast Asia continued to be impacted in large part by macro-economic factors including inflation and recession concerns,” said Ryan Napierski, Nu Skin president and CEO. ”

Although our results were down due to a difficult comparison and persistent macro-economic challenges, we continue to make steady progress toward the key priorities that underpin our Nu Vision 2025 strategy.

During the quarter, we experienced improving sequential trends in customers and paid affiliates in Mainland China.

We also introduced ageLOC® TRMe®, our personalized weight management system in South Korea, driving healthy results. In addition, our ageLOC® LumiSpa® iO device continues to gain traction with more than 3.7 million treatments performed to date, while enhancements to the capabilities of our Vera® and Stela apps are driving customer conversion and user engagement.

“In the second half of this year, we’ll further strengthen our position as the world’s leading beauty device system brand with the introduction of ageLOC WellSpa iO™, our next connected device system focused on holistic wellness and beauty.

We will also continue to evolve our social commerce business model to empower our micro- and nano-influencers to scale their businesses and will build on the continued adoption of Vera and Stela to develop deeper connections with our consumers and affiliates. With a dedicated team and a strong foundation, we remain confident in our Nu Vision 2025 strategy and are well positioned to drive long-term sustainable growth and shareholder value.”

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is a global integrated beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people look, feel and live their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature. Backed by nearly 40 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems.

Nu Skin operates in nearly 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company’s strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business.

Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children’s health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world.

The post Nu Skin Q1 Revenue Down 20% To $481.5 Million appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/05/nu-skin-q1-revenue-down-20-to-481-5-million/