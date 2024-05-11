NU Skin Q1 Revenue 2024 Down 13.3% To $417.3 Million

By Team Business For Home

Revenue $417.3 million; – 13.3%

-3.8% FX impact or $-18.2 million , Rhyz revenue $62.5 million; 57.5%

FX impact or , Rhyz revenue $62.5 million; 57.5% Earnings Per Share (EPS) $-0.01 or $0.09 excluding restructuring charges compared to $0.23 or $0.37 excluding restructuring charges

or $0.09 excluding restructuring charges compared to $0.23 or $0.37 excluding restructuring charges Customers, 875,261; -19%

Paid Affiliates, 154,171; -30 % or -14% excluding an adjustment to eligibility requirements

or excluding an adjustment to eligibility requirements Sales Leaders, 38,609; -12%

“Our first quarter revenue came in at the mid-point of our guidance, negatively impacted more than anticipated by foreign currency headwinds, while our cost management efforts helped us post earnings per share in the upper half of our guide,”

Ryan Napierski, Nu Skin president and CEO, said:

“We are continuing our business transformation efforts and making progress in developing our integrated beauty, wellness and lifestyle ecosystem. During the quarter, we again drove strong gains in our Rhyz business, growing nearly 60% year-over-year.

In our Nu Skin core business, the macro-economic environment impacted affiliate and customer growth around the globe, but we are encouraged by the performance of our ageLOC WellSpa iO, RenuSpa iO and TRMe launches.

“At our annual top sales leader event, we aligned around the upcoming preview of our new MYND360 cognitive health line and saw healthy energy for the opening of India next year. We also introduced some new early affiliate rewards and top leader incentives to help drive customer acquisition and business growth.

While we continue to navigate the challenges of a business transformation amid these disruptive times, we continue to evolve our strategy for both our Nu Skin and Rhyz businesses and remain focused on generating long-term growth and returning value to shareholders.”

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. is a global integrated beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people look, feel and live their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature.

Backed by nearly 40 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Nu Skin operates in nearly 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company’s strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business.

Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children’s health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world. For more information, visit nuskin.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/05/nu-skin-q1-revenue-2024-down-13-3-to-417-3-million/