Nu Skin Appoints James D. Thomas As Chief Financial Officer

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc today announced the appointment of James D. Thomas as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Thomas has been serving as interim CFO for the past four months and has been the company’s chief accounting officer for the past four years.

“Based on his extensive experience, James has a deep understanding of our operations and the ability to strategically align our financial resources to support our current business as well as our vision for the future. He brings strong leadership and solid financial expertise to our senior management team as we continue to execute on our strategy and transformation.”

Said Ryan Napierski, president and CEO.

Thomas joined Nu Skin in 2010 and has served as interim chief financial officer since April 2023 and as chief accounting officer since 2019. He has played a critical role in the company’s mergers and acquisitions strategy and has led several projects across multiple disciplines such as the global alignment of the company’s financial operations and a recent project to identify cross-functional efficiencies to improve margins across the company.

Prior to Nu Skin, Thomas worked as an assistant controller of another public, technology-enabled wellness company and served in the assurance practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Thomas holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Accounting degrees from Utah State University.

“It is an honor to be selected for this role during this exciting time in Nu Skin’s history. I look forward to working alongside this forward-thinking senior management team as we execute on our personalized beauty and wellness strategy to drive business growth and long-term value for our shareholders.”

Said Thomas.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. is a global integrated beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people look, feel and live their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature.

Backed by nearly 40 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Nu Skin operates in nearly 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company’s strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business.

Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children’s health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world. For more information, visit nuskin.com.

